Schwinn 810 Treadmill Target

This treadmill is an affordable, indoor cardio solution designed to keep you active and built for the journey ahead. Featuring a backlit LCD screen, 16 intuitive workout programs, a 20” x 55” running path, and a Soft Drop folding design for easy storage, the 810 offers quality and affordability.

Plus, you can sync the treadmill with the Explore The World app, which allows you to run around the world from the comfort of home.

You can even travel along the sun-drenched beaches of California, tour the rustic beauty of Tibet, and enjoy many more scenic destinations while tracking your workout metrics from your phone or tablet.

Finex Electric Walking Pads Amazon

This portable treadmill is packed with loads of great functions that inspire your workout sessions. It has an interactive LCD display, which allows you to see the time, speed, distance, and calories burned.

It's also equipped with a remote control for immediate closure in an emergency.

Folding Walking Pad Treadmill Amazon

This 2-in-1 treadmill has two sports modes that can be used both as a running and walking treadmill.

With a powerful 2.25 HP motor, it provides you with a quiet environment without disturbing others. It also features a 5-layer shock-absorbing running belt that provides effective cushioning, as well as an LED display that monitors your movement data.

You can even enjoy music through Bluetooth while exercising, plus, its compact design makes it super easy to store.

Proform 505 CST PF20 Treadmill Rebel Sport

Perfect for those who are serious about improving cardio health, this treadmill can be used by people of all fitness levels with variable speeds from 0 - 16km and inclines 0 - 10% to continuously challenge your fitness.

Your stats will be displayed clearly on the 5 inch backlit display while the in-built speakers allow you to move to the beat.

The 12 pre-set workouts included in this treadmill also allows you to keep your sessions exciting as you go on your fitness journey.

Walk 2 Lose Catch.com.au

Neatly folding and unfolding whenever you need it, this treadmill features a 1-10km/hr speed range, an LED display letting you know how many calories you've burned, built-in speakers to play your favourite motivational music, as well as six pre-set workout modes, a magnetic safety key for instant stop and wheels for increased mobility.

Everfit Electric Treadmill Factory Buys

Compact and sturdy with its powder-coated steel frame, the Everfit Electric Treadmill allows you to perform essential cardio exercises within the comfort of your home.

It features 12 pre-set training programs designed to simulate natural terrain. A user-centric control panel with a digital LED display lets you set up to 12-speed levels and other monitoring parameters.

Its linear power drive motor produces smooth and seamless operation and the anti-slip belt and soft-grip handle bar with pulse sensors make your session a comfortable and controlled experience.