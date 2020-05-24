Karl was caught off guard by Kyle's reaction. 60 Minutes, Channel Nine

Overwhelmed by the result, Kyle reveals he nearly broke down.

“That's when I got... I started to well up, and got all emotional and nearly cried,” he continues. The condition, he explains, could kill him at any moment, without warning signs.

“I thought ‘Oh, maybe I can actually get this blood pressure under control. Maybe I won't just die one day without any warning.’”

“It's no muck around. This is a silent killer.”

Kyle had a confession to make to Jackie O. 60 Minutes, Channel Nine

That’s when Kyle gets really emotional, while telling Jackie O he loves her, he begins to cry, catching both Jackie O and Karl by surprise.

“There’s a condition I’ve been diagnosed with and I haven’t spoke to anyone about,” he began.

“Are you joking?” Jackie asks before Kyle responds: “Yeah”.

It was just another one of Kyle’s “cruel” jokes, something you’d imagine Jackie O would be accustomed to after 20 years working together on the Kyle and Jackie O Show.

For all his crude jokes and “scandalous” commentary, Jackie O swears Kyle has a softer side - although that doesn’t make him any easier to work with.

Kyle and Jackie O aren't strangers to making headlines. Instagram

“The hardest part when working with Kyle, is that he has this really beautiful side...and then with that comes this other side that you just think, "Oh no, why do you have to say that? Why?’” Jackie O explains.

While their sometimes-questionable antics have earned them number 1 spot on radio, Jackie O admits they’ve learned from their mistakes, too.

“Trying to stay number one is harder than getting to number one because you're there and then you think, okay, what else should we do? We've already done this shocking segment. How can we do another shocking...Something even more shocking.”

“I think that's where our thought process was back then and thank God we've learned from that and we don't do that sort.”