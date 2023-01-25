The best school shoes to shop for back to school 2023

Alpha

Alpha Milo Junior, $114.99 at The Athlete's Foot

Made with comfort in mind, these versatile and classic shoes are great for junior schoolers who want support and are easy to be thrown on with double strap velcro.

Harrison

Harrison Indiana II Youth shoes, $129.95 at THE ICONIC

These adorable school shoes are super durable thanks to their comfortable leather uppers and outsoles. They're extremely timeless and thanks to longevity will last for years to come (as long as they don't grow too much!).

Alpha

Alpha Bella Senior shoes, $134.99 at The Athlete's Foot

Perfect if you have someone heading to high school, these simple school shoes will meet requirements and will last for years. They're a wider fit and are made from high-grade leather for durability.

Dr Martens

Dr Martens Junior 1461 Softy, $139 at THE ICONIC

Another great option for seniors who want to go for a slightly more grown-up shoe style, the Dr Martens are a classic silhouette and are famous for their durability said to last years. They can where these in and out of the school gates.

Grosby

Grosby Educate Junior 2, $63.96 (usually $79.95) at Shoe Warehouse

A classic lace up style shoe that is made from smooth leather with a padded collar for comfort and a removable insole. They're affordable which is great for fast growers!

Roc

Roc Strobe Youth, $111.96 (usually $139.95) at Shoes and Sox

Roc are famous for their school shoes and are known to be perfect for the busy playgrounds and last through constant wear. A classic lace-up style, these Strobe Youth styles are extremely comfortable for juniors and seniors alike.

Daytona

Daytona Senior Injection, $127.96 (usually $159.95) at Clarks

Clarks number one selling shoe the Daytona shoe is made from full grain leather with breathable lining. It includes micro-fresh technology to fight bacteria so no more smelly school shoes.

