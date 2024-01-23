Stuck on you

Iron on labels - monogram large round

from $8.48 (usually $16.95) at Stuck on you

Gone are the days of monthly excursions to the school supply shop, monogrammed school uniforms are here to stay! Just as cute as they are functional, these iron on labels add a touch of flair to the inside of the average top and pant combo.

Key features:

Diameter: 45mm

Choose between 16 or 32 labels per back

Iron on label

Washing machine and dryer safe

Order before 12pm AEST for next day dispatch

Bright Star Kids

Small clothing labels

from $16.95 at Bright Star Kids

If it's your little persons first year behind the desk, then adding some extra details for item re-delivery may be important. Left the prized school hat at gymnastics? Or maybe an older sister has created a morning mix up, either way with these labels the rightful owner will be reconnected in no time!

Key features:

Diameter: 45mm

24 labels per sheet

Washing machine and dryer safe

Customisable design

Order printed within 1-3 business days

Amazon

HVSWLY 9 piece children clothing label

from $17.93 at Amazon

Squirrels, cows, watermelon and frogs...does it get much better? These sweet little delights make early morning wake-ups all the more fun. With inscription convenience, add any details necessary to their supplies this year.

Key features:

Diameter: 77mm

Nine pieces

Self adhesive

Spotlight

Simplicity raised letter iron on motif black

$4.50 at Spotlight

Leave the hunting for Easter eggs, and avoid the school hat search with this bolded beauty, this simple iron on solution will keep them clear from "no hat, no play".

Key features:

Iron on application

Composed of polyester and rayon

Best Adhesive Labels

Stuck on you

Name labels - pattern mix

from $8.48 (usually $16.95) at Stuck on you

Satisfy your every need with this party pack of name labels suited to items little and large. Whether they are floral-obsessed or partial to a spot of tie-dye décor, Stuck On You has you covered!

Key features:

15 available patterns

27 labels per pack

Scratch-resistant

Dishwasher, freezer, microwave and steriliser safe

Not suitable for clothing

Order before 12 pm AEST for next-day dispatch

Bright Star Kids

Tiny pencil labels

from $11.95 (usually $16.95) at Bright Star Kids

These micro labels are certainly organisational queen Marie Kondo certified. Whether there's been some stationary sharing, or a pencil mishap, labelled pens and papers are sure to bring any confusion to an end.

Key features:

Dimensions 4.5cm x 0.5cm

40 labels per per sheet

Adhesive backing

Dishwasher and steriliser safe

Order printed within 1-3 business days

Stuck on you

Shoe labels - monogram

from $7.98 (usually $15.95) at Stuck on you

The school shoe shop is a tumultuous task, and one that is best to leave as an annual duty. Though you may wonder how one loses a shoe, the opportunities are near never-ending. To keep those toes covered all year round, whack a shoe label on their new sparkling set.

Key features:

10 labels per pack

Water-resistant

Smudge proof and fade proof

Order printed within 2-4 days

Amazon

Haberdashery 50 personalised mini adhesive labels

from $6.64 at Amazon

You will have no issue sorting through the lost property box with these illuminous stickers. Fitted with decorative sticker pieces, these labels are as customisable as they come.

Key features:

Dimensions: 4.2cm x 0.5cm

50 labels per pack

Adhesive application

Bright Star Kids

Bag tags

$8.95 (usually $12.95) at Bright Star Kids

Quite possibly the most lucrative item of the lot - the school bag. Nothing is worse than picking up the wrong bag from a sea of identical clones. So, why not personalise the look with one of these cute bag tags from Bright Star Kids?

Key features:

Dimensions: 6cm x 12cm

Free personalisation

Made from durable plastic

Order printed within 1-3 business days

How do you put name labels on clothes?

When it comes to labelling the school uniforms it is important to consider a couple of different factors. In terms of labels for clothing, the majority of them are available in an iron on option. So, ensuring that the garment can be ironed is an important one. There are of course other options which are possibly less permanent. In the case that the clothing's tag is still intact, then an adhesive backed label may be suitable.