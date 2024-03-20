New Idea

You must try this unbeatable harissa salmon...

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

Healthy to eat, easy to make.

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

This salad with have you swimming back for more.

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

You'll be sure to add this Italian inspired dish to your repeat recipe roster!

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

You must try this tasty dish!

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

The perfect lunch!

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

A springtime feed.

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

Sizzle up some salmon on your BBQ this summer...

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

Sweet and spicy, this fish recipe is full of the good stuff!

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

This tasty combo will leave you drooling for more...

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

Need a starter that will impress at your next dinner party? These canapes are appropriately fancy, yet deceptively easy.

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

Fish cakes containing potatoes, spring onions and... well, fish, of course!

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

Give your salmon an Indian twist with this delicious dinner - combining all your favourite spices.

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

A little salmon goes a long way in these show-stopping salmon avocado towers. The pretty parcels look impressive served as an entree at the start of a meal.

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

The herbed cream cheese and delicious basil dipping sauce takes this festive platter to the next level!

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

These will be a new family favourite!

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

This delicious soup is o-fish-ally the best! With garlic and ginger, there are plenty of flavoursome parts (and a little dose of chilli for spice lovers!)

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

This fresh, modern twist on an old Italian classic will get a 10 out of 10 from your family!

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

Absolutely delicious!

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

Get it on the table in under 35 minutes!

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

A healthy meal you can get on the table in minutes.

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

A staple dinner dish the kids will love.

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

The perfect summer salad.

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

Great for family gatherings!

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

A summer salad perfect for entertaining.

Get the recipe here.

New Idea

A fresh twist for your fish.

Get the recipe here.