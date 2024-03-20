Air fryer Salmon with Mango Bean Salad
You must try this unbeatable harissa salmon...
Salmon and Asparagus Salad with Buttermilk Dressing
Healthy to eat, easy to make.
Smoked Salmon, Watercress and Asparagus Salad with Bagel Croutons
This salad with have you swimming back for more.
Salmon and Tomato Fettucine
You'll be sure to add this Italian inspired dish to your repeat recipe roster!
Roasted Salmon with Broccolini Couscous
You must try this tasty dish!
Grilled Salmon Sushi Box
The perfect lunch!
Crispy Moroccan Salmon with Fennel and Asparagus
A springtime feed.
Thai Salmon with Pineapple Cucumber Salad
Sizzle up some salmon on your BBQ this summer...
Sweet Chilli Salmon and Sweet Potato Cakes
Sweet and spicy, this fish recipe is full of the good stuff!
Mac 'n' Cheese Salmon Bake
This tasty combo will leave you drooling for more...
Smoked Salmon and Avocado Starter
Need a starter that will impress at your next dinner party? These canapes are appropriately fancy, yet deceptively easy.
Pink Salmon Patties
Fish cakes containing potatoes, spring onions and... well, fish, of course!
Salmon Tikka with Cucumber Salad
Give your salmon an Indian twist with this delicious dinner - combining all your favourite spices.
Salmon Avocado Towers
A little salmon goes a long way in these show-stopping salmon avocado towers. The pretty parcels look impressive served as an entree at the start of a meal.
Smoked Salmon Grazing Platter
The herbed cream cheese and delicious basil dipping sauce takes this festive platter to the next level!
Best Ever Salmon, Corn and Potato Cakes
These will be a new family favourite!
Salmon Miso Ramen
This delicious soup is o-fish-ally the best! With garlic and ginger, there are plenty of flavoursome parts (and a little dose of chilli for spice lovers!)
Salmon Cacciatore
This fresh, modern twist on an old Italian classic will get a 10 out of 10 from your family!
Creamy Salmon Pot Pies
Absolutely delicious!
Roasted Salmon with Spiced Cauliflower
Get it on the table in under 35 minutes!
Wasabi Salmon with Broccolini and Pumpkin
A healthy meal you can get on the table in minutes.
Salmon and Cheese Mornay
A staple dinner dish the kids will love.
Hot Smoked Salmon Pasta Salad
The perfect summer salad.
Smoked Salmon Rolls
Great for family gatherings!
Roast Potato and Salmon Salad
A summer salad perfect for entertaining.
Char-Grilled Jerk Salmon with Pineapple
A fresh twist for your fish.
