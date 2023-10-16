Miss Congeniality IMDb

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Playing Victor Melling in the 2000 film Miss Congeniality, Caine taught us all about etiquette and how to be feminine.

Alongside stars such as Sandra Bullock and Benjamin Bratt, this iconic movie has always remained a go-to girly flick... even after being released over 20 years ago!

Stream Miss Congeniality now on BINGE, Foxtel Now and Prime Video.

Interstellar IMDb

Interstellar (2014)

Caine played Dr Brand in this thought provoking film.

Not only was this movie incredible, but Caines memorable performance as Dr Brand was just as incredible... including his heartbreaking ending that brought us to tears.

Interstellar was awarded an Oscar in 2015 for Best Achievement in Visual Effects.

Stream Interstellar now on BINGE, Apple TV+, and Foxtel Now.

Now You See Me IMDb

Now You See Me (2013)

Caine played the unforgettable role of Arthur Tressler in Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2.

Now You See Me won the People's Choice Awards in 2014 for Favourite Thriller Movie.. and rightfully so!

Both movies are a must-see, if you haven't already.

Stream Now You See Me now on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Inception IMDb

Inception (2010)

Alongside film stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy, Caine played the role of Professor Stephen Miles.

The film did extremely well and was nominated for endless awards, however, it won the Saturn Award for Best Science Fiction Film in 2011.

Inception was also nominated for an Oscar in 2011 for Best Motion Picture of the Year.

Stream Inception now on BINGE, Foxtel Now and Apple TV+.

Alfie IMDb

Alfie (1966)

A much younger Michael Caine played the iconic role of Alfie Cartwright... Caine was just 33 years old at the time of filming.

It's fair to say his performance as Alfie was his breakthrough role.

It got him nominated for an Oscar in 1966 for Best Actor as well as a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role that same year, AND a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama the following year.

It's fair to say choosing Michael Caine to play Alfie was a very smart decision!

Stream Alfie now on Apple TV+.

Harry Brown IMDb

Harry Brown (2009)

Star of the film... Michael Cain IS Harry Brown, and a convincing Harry Brown to say the least.

For this role, Caine was nominated for the 2010 Empire Award for Best Actor and the film itself won the 2010 Empire Award for Best British Film.

Stream Harry Brown now on Apple TV+.

Kingsman: The Secret Service IMDb

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Acting alongside Colin Firth, Taron Egerton and Mark Strong, Caine played the role of Chester King, also known as Arthur, in the 2018 film Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Despite betraying his agency in the second film, we still love Caine for his role as Arthur... no one could've done it better.

Stream Kingsman: The Secret Service now on Disney+ and Apple TV+.

These are just some of the incredible movies Michael Caine has acted in and there are many more that deserve to be added to your movie marathon.

Don't forget about The Dark Knight, King of Thieves, The Italian Job, Zulu and Educating Rita.

Also we can't forget to mention the two films earning Caine Oscars for Best Supporting Actor... Hannah and Her Sister and The Cider House Rules.