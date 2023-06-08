Are multi-cookers worth having?

Absolutely yes! Depending on which specific multi-cooker you purchase, its uses may vary but generally, multi-cookers can replace seven or more traditional appliances in your kitchen.

Not only do multi-cookers free up storage space in your kitchen, but they will also save you from spending money on multiple devices.

All in all, multi-cookers are a must-have for your kitchen and will help you make delicious recipes with minimal fuss.

What does a Multicooker do?

As its name suggests, multi-cookers can perform a variety of functions that usually require multiple different appliances.

Whilst each specific multi-cooker does include different functions, generally most multi-cooker appliances will allow you to pressure cook, slow cook, steam, boil, simmer, bake, air fry, grill, stew, and cook rice (to name a few).

Can a Multicooker replace a rice cooker?

Of course they can! Often multi-cookers will come with preset options for both white and multigrain rice, allowing you to cook your rice to perfection, with inbuilt measurements to ensure your ratio of rice to water is correct.

What is the best multi-cooker in Australia?

Tefal Turbo Cuisine Maxi Multi-Cooker

The Tefal Turbo Cuisine Maxi Multi-Cooker Tefal

The Tefal Turbo Cuisine Maxi Multi-Cooker offers high-speed pressure cooking at three times the speed, as well as offering users 10 automatic cooking programs.

From rice to bread to meat, this multi-cooker has been reviewed as a “real winner” for families thanks to its 6L capacity.

Philips All-In-One Cooker

Philips All In One Cooker. Philips

Slow cook, pressure cook, and multi-cook delicious meals with ease thanks to Philips.

From dinner to dessert, inbuilt programs will allow you to create meals you’ve only dreamed of, that will surely impress your family and friends.

What we especially love about this multi-cooker is the automatic keep-warm function, slow cook temperature settings, and the inbuilt protection settings that ensure worry-free cooking if you need to leave your meal in the making unattended.

Take it from this reviewer: “This is the BEST thing in my kitchen. It seriously does everything!”

For those looking for an all-in-one cooker with a little larger capacity, the Philips All In One Cooker also comes in a handy 8L option that includes a very handy 20 pre-set cooking programs.

Breville Fast Slow Pro Multi Cooker

Breville Fast Slow Pro Multi Cooker. Breville

Pressure cook, slow cook, steam, reduce, saute, and sear with the press of a simple button!

With a 6L capacity, and numerous settings that can be programmed for up to 10 hours with an inbuilt keep-warm feature, this multi-cooker will make cooking a breeze.

The fully interactive LCD screen also allows users to easily keep track of the progress of their meals, as well as offering a library of the most popular pressure/slow-cooked foods.

As part of the same product line, Breville also offers a basic version of the same device, inbuilt with 14 shortcuts that with a click or two will get your dishes cookingin no time.