Caramel Pecan Pie Muffins
It's dessert in one delicious bite!
Banana and Sultana Muffins
These muffins are dairy-free, nut-free and extremely yummy! These healthy baked muffins are great for school lunches.
Blueberry and Lemon Poppyseed Muffins
These freshly baked treats are always a hit.
Choc Hazelnut and Raspberry Dessert Muffins
This muffin recipe brings together all our favourite things!
Simple Banana S'mores Muffin
This muffin recipe is a bonafide crowd-pleaser.
Apple and Blueberry Muffins
Apple and blueberry cinnamon-spiced muffins with oats are a yummy lunchbox eat or a much-appreciated contribution to teatime gatherings.
Chocolate Zucchini Muffins
Don't worry, they're delicious! These easy zucchini muffins are not only delicious, they're a clever way to get your kids eating their greens… sort of.
Best Ever Sticky Date Muffins
These taste delightful and live up to their name.
Pear and Walnut Crumble Muffins
Best served with vanilla custard!
Raspberry White Choc Muffins
These warm Raspberry, Coconut and White Choc Muffins will melt in your mouth. The perfect mid-afternoon snack.
Double Choc-Chip Muffins
So easy to make and no kitchen mixer required!
Jammy Red Velvet Doughnut Muffins
These decadent treats will be a hit with family and friends.
White Choc, Lemon and Blueberry Muffins
These delicious cakes are perfect to enjoy with a coffee any time of day!
Rich Chocolate Raspberry Muffins
You must try these incredible chocolate raspberry muffins. They will change your life!
Crackling Pork with Cranberry Stuffing Muffins
The ultimate Christmas muffins that can be enjoyed all year round.
