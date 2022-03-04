Marc Martin BFF Insulated Lunch Bag. Myer

Marc Martin BFF Insulated Lunch Bag, $20.97 from Myer

This insulated lunch bag is the ideal accessory for dog lovers on the go, and its lightweight insulated lining helps keep contents at the perfect temperature.

The playful watercolour design celebrates our relationships with our favourite dog breeds, and is sure to delight anyone obsessed with their own 'fur baby'.

PackIt Freezable Classic Lunch Box. Biome

PackIt Freezable Classic Lunch Box, $49.95 from Biome

This horizontal lunch box chills food for hours and the top-load design makes it easy to pack flat containers like bento boxes.

It also features buckle handle clips onto totes, backpacks or sports bags for convenient travel. There's also a slim zip pocket in the front for snacks or utensils.

Porta Summer Fun Dotty 4 Piece Lunch Set. Robins Kitchen

Porta Summer Fun Dotty 4 Piece Lunch Set, $15 from Robins Kitchen

Comprising of a lunch bag, a freezable ice cooler and two lunch boxes, this set includes everything you need to pack, transport and enjoy your favourite lunch time treats.

Made from BPA-free food-safe materials, the soft bag of this lunch set provides an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic packaging and can be collapsed for compact storage when not in use.

Sachi Insulated Lunch Bag Black Medallions. House

Sachi Insulated Lunch Bag Black Medallions, $23.99 from House

This stylish lunch bag will provide plenty of room to keep your lunch, snacks and drinks when out and about or at work.

It's fully lined with full thermal insulation to keep your food and snacks fresher for longer and it features a large top opening, back and side zip pockets, short carry handles and an adjustable length shoulder strap.

OXO Prep & Go Insulate Lunch Tote. House

OXO Prep & Go Insulate Lunch Tote, $41.99 from House

Fully insulated to keep your lunch fresh until it's ready to be enjoyed, this lunch tote has a spacious interior with plenty of room to keep everything neatly organised.

Constructed from 11.5 recycled plastic bottles, the lunch tote simultaneously recycles plastic while being a fashionable alternative to single-use plastics.

Gloppie Small Lunch Bag. Amazon

Gloppie Small Lunch Bag, $31.51 from Amazon

This insulated lunch bag is lined with food-grade thickened aluminum foil, padded with high density EPE foam, and outlayer is made of premium waterproof fabric.

Stainless Steel Double-Layer Insulated Lunch Box. Amazon

Stainless Steel Double-Layer Insulated Lunch Box, $36.57 from Amazon

This lunch box keeps food and snacks fresh and tidy during the carrying process, and perfectly makes your lunch delicious.

With fairish size and weight, you can put the lunch box into your bag, easy to open and close with less effort and easy to clean.



