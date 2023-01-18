Back to school is around the corner and if you are doing your back to school shopping - don't forget to get the much needed (particularly in Aussie summer) drink bottle.

When back to school rolls around it's easy to forget obvious essentials until it's too late and you start the mad scramble to get all of the last minute items.

There are certain 'must-haves' to send to school in your little one's backpack to ensure they are set up for success and ready to take on a new year of school.

From lunchboxes to pencil cases, books and planners - it's easy to completely overlook the simple drink bottle but considering kids spend their days in the hot sun, burning energy and exhausting themselves, they're an essential.

To make your shopping even easier we've rounded up our top 10 favourites to shop right now so you can just *add to cart* and be done with it. For big and little kids alike, read below for options they'll love.