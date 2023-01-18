10 drink bottles to shop for back to school
Worthy retro orange sugarcane drink bottle, $38.90 at Hardtofind
Thermos FUNtainer vacuum insulated drink bottle, $23.06 (usually $32.95) at Myer
Pelli Bags 'In The Drink' water bottle, $51.95 at Hardtofind
X Y Active glass drink bottle, $9.97 at Myer
Smash Stealth drink bottle, $1 at Big W
Sistema bottle, $15 at Spotlight
Bluey Loop Tritan bottle, $9.10 (usually $13) at Spotlight
Lazy Dayz Spartan drink bottle, $39.95 at Kogan
Nike Hyperfuel squeeze drink bottle, $19.99 at Catch.com.au
Drink it Up bottle, $8 (usually $16.99) at Cotton On
