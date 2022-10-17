SOHO cutlery set in champagne gold, $59.95 at Freedom

For the golden days ahead, this stunning SOHO cutlery set from Freedom is timeless and chic. Whip them out for a dinner party or for daily use.

NOLAN 16-piece cutlery set in stainless steel, $129 at Country Road

You can never go wrong with a stainless steel cutlery set. Our pick is the Nolan set by Country Road. It’s comfortable to use, modern yet timeless and perfectly weighted for a touch of luxury.

Openook 24-piece cutlery set in stainless steel, $24 at Big W

This 24-piece cutlery set from Big W is not only affordable but it’s also perfect for self-serve tables at your next get-together thanks to its slim-profile display stand.

Vue resin cutlery 16-piece in orange, $79.97 (usually $159.95) at Myer

Looking for something a bit different? Look no further than this cutlery set by Vue. With clear resin handles coupled with golden-hued tips, it’s a bold addition to your tableware arsenal. Available also in pink.

Laguiole by Louis Thiers 24-piece cutlery set with antique ivory handles, $189 at Hardtofind

This 24-piece cutlery set features steak knives, forks, dessert spoons and teaspoons all housed in a fit-for-purpose timber storage box. Laguiole by Louis Thiers is known for its high-quality stainless steel pieces, with this set being 2.5mm thick for durability.

Alex Liddy 16-piece cutlery set in black, $199 at House

This set is perfect for everyday dining or for special occasions. With a contemporary stainless steel profile and sleek black handles, it will take your next dining experience to the next level.

Smith & Nobel Lille 24-piece cutlery set in matte black, $84.46 (usually $129.95) at Harris Scarfe

If a matte black cutlery set isn’t already in your silverware collection, it should be *at least* at the top of your wish list. This set from Smith & Nobel brings a sense of elegance to the dining table with its teardrop-shaped handle and matte black hue. We’re adding this to our cutlery drawer asap.

Smith & Nobel Soho 24-piece cutlery set in gold, $77.96 (usually $119.95) at Harris Scarfe

Looking for a touch of glam? This gold cutlery set will do just that. Crafted from stainless steel, it’s a set that will impress.

Vue Ferraro tortoise cutlery set (16-piece), $99.97 at Myer

Another set from Vue that we can’t skip in this round up is the Ferraro Tortoise cutlery set. Available from Myer, it’s a fun addition that everyone will love.

Lead photo: Sex and The City / Warner Bros.