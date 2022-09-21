WATCH: Butter boards are the new charcuterie board TikTok

If you’ve been lurking within the world of foodtok (read: food TikTok) recently, then you may have seen the butter board phenomenon. And, if you haven’t… or you’re just as confused as we were when this first graced our screens - let us explain.

What are butter boards?

A butter board: swirls of softened butter topped with deliciously colourful toppings paired with freshly cut bread.

Coined the new charcuterie board by many food creators on the platform, a butter board was first brought to our attention by the creator Justine Doiron (@justine_snacks) when she posted a TikTok of her jaw-dropping (and easy) butter board recipe, gaining 7.8 million views in just five days.

Simply put, we (and the rest of TikTok) are *obsessed*.

Move over morsels of cheese and cured meats (although, charcuterie boards will always hold a *very* special place in our hearts), butter boards have entered the chat.