What toppings should I use on my butter board?
If there was a perfect time to say “the sky’s the limit”, it’s now. You can top your butter board with practically anything you want.
Dollop some fruit preserve, sprinkle crushed nuts for some crunch, spoon some honey for a hint of sweetness, coarse sea salt, a drizzle of EVOO and top with fresh berries and edible flowers for some colour and…*chef’s kiss*.
What are the best boards to make a butter board on?
With your favourite toppings chosen, we need a good base for your butter board. From classic wooden serving boards to delicate ceramic platters, we’ve rounded up our edit of the best platters to use that are butter board-approved.
The best platters and serving boards to use for your butter board
Personalised large gumleaf Australian hardwood serving board, $169 at Hardtofind
Saarde Ekmek bread board, $41 at Hardtofind
Hast marble board in snow, $99.95 at Country Road
Aura Home by Robert Gordon serving platter in saltbush, $99 at Aura Home
Heritage walnut look board with dome, $59.97 (usually $99.95) at Myer
Holiday Home Malibu cheese board, $69.95 at THE ICONIC
Salt & Pepper Provedore oval footed serving board, $44.95 at Catch.com.au
Ladelle nestle round platter, $39.95 at Catch.com.au
Ruth M blue dots tile serving plate, $48 at Hardtofind
Lead photo: @justine_snacks