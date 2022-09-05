Nespresso

What are capsule or coffee pod machines?

Capsule or coffee pod machines use coffee pods that are pre-filled with coffee grounds. When the coffee capsule is slotted into its designated chute, with a touch of a button (or two, depending on the model), the machine will puncture the capsule to run hot water through it to brew your coffee.

Coffee pod machines are perfect for those who want a morning coffee fix – fast. There’s no fiddling around with coffee grounds or beans. A simple ‘capsule’ and your favourite to-go mug will set you straight for the day ahead.

Why should I invest in a coffee pod machine?

They’re easy to use, they make barista-quality coffee at home, and they’re time *and* money-saving in the long run. The bottom line is: there’s a lot to love when it comes to the humble coffee pod machine.

Nespresso

What are the best coffee pod machines to buy in Australia 2022?

As there are a lot of different makes and models of coffee pod machines out there, it’s easy to be overwhelmed with all the choices. So, we’ve done the hard yards for you. Below, we present to you our top picks of coffee pod machines that we think deserve a spot on your kitchen counter (and a place in your morning routine).

Vertuo Next Jade and Aeroccino3 bundle, $289 (usually $389) at Nespresso

Contemporary and sleek, this limited edition Vertuo Next coffee pod machine by Nespresso is firmly on our wish-list. In an irresistible jade hue, it will act as eye candy on your kitchen counter while also being your morning routine essential.

Key features:

Slim fit design made from 54% recycled materials

Bluetooth and wifi-enabled technology

Five coffee sizes

Makes hot and cold milk recipes

Breville Creatista Pro, $1299 at Nespresso

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line coffee pod machine, then look no further than Nespresso’s original Breville Creatista Pro. With options to save personalised coffee recipes directly onto the machine, or to choose out of nine customisable built-in coffee settings, your perfect brew is just a *touch* away.

Key features:

Three-second heat up time

LCD touch screen

Save personalised coffee preferences to menu

Nine customisable coffee settings

Automatic steam wand for the latte art enthusiast

Designated hot water nozzle to pre-heat cups

Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg capsule machine in cream, $269 at The Good Guys

If you’re after a simple morning routine upgrade, then this coffee capsule machine will be right up your alley. Celebrating gorgeous Italian design - the hallmark of Smeg brand, this capsule coffee machine delivers the real taste of Italian espresso in an instant.

Key features:

Simple two-button operation

Dishwasher-safe removable components for easy machine maintenance

Essenza Mini & Aeroccino3 in ruby red, $309 at Nespresso

Compact without compromise. If you’re looking for an affordable entry-level capsule coffee machine, then you’ll want to consider the Essenza Mini by Nespresso. Available in black, white or this striking ruby red, you’ll be able to choose one that fits your kitchen benchtop aesthetic seamlessly. This machine is perfect for those who have limited kitchen counter real estate, thanks to its incredibly small footprint.

Key features:

19 bar high-pressure pump

Energy saving mode after nine minutes

Removable water tank

Aeroccino3 can froth cold or hot milk

Lavazza Desea capsule coffee machine in black, $268 at The Good Guys

Deliciously rich coffee at a simple touch of button. The Lavazza Desea capsule machine has four preset coffee options and five milk options for you to choose from. Plus, it’s incredibly quiet when in use, making it perfect for small spaces.

Key features:

Quiet operation (43 dB)

Simple one-touch interface

Froth milk and coffee in one machine

Nescafe Dolce Gusto Infinissima capsule coffee machine in black, $89 at Catch.com.au

Velvety smooth coffee is synonymous with this Nescafe Dolce Gusto capsule machine. It’s compact but makes up for it in power. It features a high-pressure 15-bar system that will produce golden crema, every time.

Key features:

High pressure 15 bar system

Compact size

Auto-off after five minutes to save power

Lead photo: Nespresso