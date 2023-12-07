Bed Bath N' Table

Pine and berry wreath 40cm, $27.99 (usually $39.99), Bed Bath N' Table

Nothing beats a classic-styled Christmas wreath. This one from Bed Bath N' Table is filled with berry red holly and evergreen pine. Spruce up your front door with this traditional hanging.

Aura Home

Native berries Christmas wreath 50cm, $95, Aura Home

Seamlessly combining Australian native foliage with brilliantly flocked pine, celebrate the season in true blue Aussie style. Oh, and did we mention the built-in twinkling LED lights? It can’t get too much better than that!

Amazon

Puleo International Flocked Berkshire spruce wreath 81cm, $178.04, Amazon

So, unfortunately it looks like we will be missing out on yet another snow flurry this year...unbelievable! Alas, if you are still dreaming of a white Christmas then look no further. With this snow flocked wreath, you too can celebrate like our frosty friends up north.

Myer

Toy Town Bauble cluster wreath 40cm, $79.99, Myer

Just as shiny as our friend Rudolph's nose, this luminous wreath is bound to bring all things merry and bright your way this festive season.

Hardtofind

Made in Freshwater Beaded wreath 35cm, $96 (usually $120), Hardtofind

For those of us who can’t get enough of the Scandinavian design, we have the wreath for you. Combining simplicity with sophistication, this handwoven beaded garland featuring solid timber beads will make for a great addition to the home.

Amazon

Christmas wreath with gold eucalyptus leaves 45cm, $78.14, Amazon

Get the best of both worlds with this glamorised Australian bushland wreath. Coated in golden lacquer, enjoy a gleaming Aussie flora display all season long.

Temple & Webster

Evelyn LED Christmas wreath 61cm, $109 (usually $129), Temple & Webster

Blending a variety of lush mixed foliage and adorned with 50 warm LED lights, this illuminating Christmas wreath will make for a stunning enhancement to your festive décor.

