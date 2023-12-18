The State Library illuminated in a colourful display Supplied

Melbourne, VIC

Make your way to Federation Square to get into the spirit of the season. Here the whole family can experience a nightly on-the-hour sound and light show to enjoy the magical celebration of Christmas song and spirit with a backdrop of a giant 16.5-metre LED Christmas tree.

Afterwards, take a walk towards the beautiful State Library Victoria where stunning lights are projected onto the building.

Then head across to Melbourne Town Hall and the Christmas River Show at Southbank for more festive light shows.

Experience St Mary's Cathedral in it's emblazoned glory Supplied

Sydney, NSW

Head to the CBD and begin by taking in the projected lightshow on St Mary’s Cathedral. To add to the atmosphere, choirs will be performing from 7.30pm, with this year’s theme being ‘home’.

Next, make your way down to Martin Place to view the twinkling display. It’s here that the largest Christmas tree in New South Wales will delight audiences, and it’s decorated with more than 110,000 LED lights.

Got another free day? Then head to the Queen Victoria Building where every year a giant Christmas tree takes centre stage. You can view it from every angle by simple ascending the staircase. Then sit down for a Christmas-themed traditional high tea at the QVB Tea Room.

Enjoy a magical display at Brisbane's Enchanted Garden Supplied

Brisbane, QLD

Begin at King George Square to admire a tradition which dates backs to the 1950s. The 22-metre Christmas Tree here will impress as will Brisbane's iconic City Hall, which transforms into a festive canvas of stunning visuals and sounds.

Then head to Roma Street Parkland for the Enchanted Garden, where you can wander through over 40,000 fairy lights which luminate the park. Grab some grub from the food trucks and explore the enchanting garden.

This year’s storyline follows a mischievous possum who accidentally shatters the island’s crystal, sending ripples of imbalance across the region.

The city of Perth turns into a Christmas wonderland Supplied

Perth, WA

The city of Perth transforms into a festive wonderland with the Christmas Lights Trail.

You can walk the full trail in the city and Northbridge to view all 22 installations.

Along the way, enjoy festive entertainment and performances throughout the city every Friday and Saturday night, including visits from the man himself, Santa Claus.

Adelaide's Christmas tree is the city's focal point Supplied

Adelaide, SA

It’s hard to miss Adelaide’s giant Christmas tree, which soars 22 metres into the air in Victoria Square.

The tree has 13,616 individually programmable LED lights.

Add to this, the fountains will be on for the kids to splash in and there will be a festive soundtrack from Gospo Music Collective.

Hobart's landmarks become part of the light display Supplied

Hobart, Tas

The City of Hobart has a range of lighting infrastructure that can be colour coordinated for the festive season at Cardinal Lights (Mawson Place), Doone Kennedy Hobart Aquatic Centre (DKHAC), Elizabeth Mall, Franklin Square Fountain, Kennedy Lane and Rose Garden Bridge.

Darwin provides some festive fun for the entire family Supplied

Darwin, NT

Head to Smith Street Mall to see the Christmas Tree all lit up, and while you’re there, pay a visit to Santa at Santa’s Village Galleria and get a free photo.

The City of Darwin's Fun Bus will also be there with interactive activities for the kids.