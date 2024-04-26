Chicken Tacos with Sweet Corn Salsa
Make the most of corn with this delicious recipe.
Chicken Chorizo Quesadilla
This simple South American-inspired dish is perfect for a relaxed get-together at home.
Chicken Schnitzel and Avocado Sushi Rolls
A perfect lunchbox or office lunch alternative to sandwiches.
Chicken Tacos with Avocado and Cucumber Salsa
A must-try easy meal!
5-Ingredient Sweet Chilli and Lime Chicken Noodle Salad
Need dinner in a flash? Well these super yum noodles - with just five ingredients - will tick every box!
Chicken and Noodle Larb Salad
A refreshing take on chicken mince.
Sumac Chicken with Radish Cucumber Salad
An air fryer must try!
Smoky Chicken Salad Bowls
We guarantee you'll be making this on repeat.
Peri Peri Chicken and Pineapple Skewers
Summer on a stick!
Chicken Pasta Salad with Avocado Ranch Dressing
With pasta, chicken, avocado, bacon AND corn, this salad will wow your tastebuds.
15-minute Chicken Caesar Burgers
The tastiest burger EVER!
Pad See Ew Chicken
An authentic Thai meal that you can make at home.
Thai Chicken Burgers
Our tastiest burger recipe yet!
Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi Noodle Bowls
Fresh and filling.
Mustard Chicken with Broccoli and Silverbeet
A recipe you'll want to try again.
Indian Spiced Chicken with Beetroot Raita
The most flavorsome chicken meal you'll ever taste!
Aussie Chicken and Pineapple Noodle Salad
Delicious!
Panko and Parmesan Crumbed Chicken with Tomato Salad
The chicken recipe that will change your life...
Chicken, Leek and Bacon Pot Pies
The perfect winter warmer.
Caprese Stuffed Chicken
An easy dish that's sure to impress.
Cheesy Corn Chip Chicken Nuggets
A real crowd-pleaser!
Chicken Tikka Curry with Rice
For extra spice, add a teaspoon of dried chilli flakes.
Baked Moroccan Chicken and Pearl Couscous
This hearty dish is sure to satisfy.
Thai Chicken Salad
This salad couldn't be easier to make - simply shred leftover cooked chicken and mix with Asian flavours, tropical fruit, nuts and herbs.
Gluten-Free Chicken Kiev with Garlic Butter
The golden crust is thanks to slices of gluten-free bread, whizzed up and mixed with bitey parmesan. Served with gluten-free basil pesto, it's delish.
Thai Green Chicken Curry Pies
Put your pie maker to use!
Mango Butter Chicken
Take Indian-style butter chicken to the next level with mango nectar – a fabulously fruity way to make your weeknight dinners more interesting!
Curried Chicken Rice with Crunchy Noodles
Add a little spice to weeknight meals. This ultimate quick dinner is on the table in just 25 minutes!
Chicken, Leek and Mushroom Lasagne
This chicken lasagne recipe is stuffed with leek and mushrooms, and has a creamy and flavoursome Dijon mustard cheat's sauce – great for larger group dinners.
Fried Curried Chicken Noodles
You won't be able to resist going back for seconds.
Chicken and Vegetable Soup
Chicken and vegetable soup is always welcome on a chilly day, this one is ready in just over 30 minutes.
BBQ Chicken Rissoles
In need of a succulent entree for your next dinner party? Look no further. BBQ chicken rissoles are the perfect starter.
Malaysian Chicken Laska
This milky chicken and noodle laksa is full of Malaysian flavour! It's a perfect way to warm up a winter's night.
Creamy Chicken Pasta Salad
This mouth-watering creamy chicken pasta salad is the perfect summer lunch! A store-bought barbecue chicken gets this filling salad on the table in just 20 minutes.
Chicken with Mushroom Sauce and Garlic Mash
Chicken with creamy mushroom sauce on a bed of garlic potato mash.
Satay Chicken Noodles
This speedy stir-fry recipe will give you a boost of greens thanks to delicious broccoli florets. With peanut butter satay sauce, it's full of rich flavour.
5-Ingredient Chicken and Zucchini Lasagne
Now this is a super fast, super easy weeknight dinner that you'll be making time and time again!
Chilli Apricot Chicken
This one-pot wonder is SO lip-smacking good!
Chicken Tikka Salad
This Indian-inspired salad is a delicious way to enjoy a twist on one of your favourite cuisines.
Curried Apricot Chicken with Coconut Rice
This quick-fix weeknight meal will delight with its fruity flavour fusion.
Cream of Chicken Soup
A classic winter warmer served with crunchy pesto croutons, YUM!
Chicken, Mushroom and Bacon Lasagne
3-Ingredient Creamy Chicken and Herbs
There are at least three ways you can enjoy this popular creamy chicken dish, try it as Tuscan chicken (spooned into vol-au-vents) or wrapped in tortillas and baked for a fabulous burrito option.
Guilt-Free Honey Sriracha Popcorn Chicken
This baked version of the popular favourite is SO yum - you'll be begging for more!
Smokey Barbeque Chicken Noodles
Rice noodles with chicken and veggies sizzle in a teriyaki and smokey barbecue sauce.
Tandoori Chicken Salad
Create a satisfying meal with minimal cooking. This tandoori chicken salad is made with coriander, avo and cucumber, and served with an easy yoghurt dressing.
Sticky Chinese Chicken
Put a deliciously sticky spin on a roast chicken with this Asian variation.
Yellow Curry Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry
Try this chicken curry for a fast, weeknight dinner the whole fam will love. With oriental veggies and roasted cashews, it's a deliciously creamy comfort dinner.
Mediterranean Chicken Bake
Mixed marinated olives, semi-dried tomatoes, fresh feta and garlic potatoes make for one exciting chicken tray bake.
Creamy Ricotta Chicken Casserole
This is a brilliant recipe to have up your sleeve, as it takes just half an hour with ingredients you'll likely have handy in the kitchen.
Butter Chicken Curry Pie
Take your butter curry to an all-new level with this delicious pie version!
Mexican Chicken Quesadillas
These delicious quesadillas are packed full of tasty Mexican-spiced chicken and topped with lashings of cheese, sour cream and avocado.
5-Ingredient Cheesy Pesto Baked Chicken
This easy weeknight dinner is ready in a flash - and so yum!
4-Ingredient Teriyaki Chicken Rice
This just might be the world's easiest - and tastiest dinner!
