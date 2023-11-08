Chicken Schnitzel and Avocado Sushi Rolls
A perfect lunchbox or office lunch alternative to sandwiches.
Chicken and Avocado Rice Paper Rolls
They're SO much easier than you think!
Salmon Avocado Towers
A little salmon goes a long way in these show-stopping salmon avocado towers. The pretty parcels look impressive served as an entree at the start of a meal.
Smoked Salmon and Avocado Starter
Need a starter that will impress at your next dinner party? These canapes are appropriately fancy, yet deceptively easy.
Avocado and Orange Salad with Black Olive Dressing
Vibrant Side Dish.
Mexican Chicken and Rice with Corn and Avocado Salsa
Try this one-pan chicken dinner!
Chicken Drumsticks with Avocado Salad
Feed the whole family without breaking budget.
Fish with Avocado Salsa and Wedges
This is a paleo version of 'fish and chips'. With a side salsa of avocado, tomatoes, spring onions, coriander and lime, it's a fresh and fast, light dinner!
Harissa Poached Eggs and Avocado
The tastiest meal, perfect for two.
Smoky Pork with Avocado Nectarine Salad
Maximum flavour for less of the effort.
Chicken Tacos with Avocado and Cucumber Salsa
A must-try easy meal!