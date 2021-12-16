New South Wales

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open (except Gosford and Lismore)

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open (except Lismore)

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open (except Lismore)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): Most stores open (except Broken Hill, Central Bathurst, Cessnock, Dubbo, Fairfield, Gosford, Grafton, Gunnedah, Hurstville, Inverell, Leeton, Lismore, Minto, Miranda, Mt Druitt, Mudgee, Muswellbrook, Orange, Parramatta, Penrith Plaza, Raymond Terrace, Taree, Toronto, Tuggerah, Warringah Mall, Wetherill Park Wollongong and Young)

2 January 2022: All stores open (except Lismore)

Additional PH (3 January 2022): All stores open (except Broken Hill and Lismore)

Queensland

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open (except Kingaroy and Mt Isa)

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open (except Gympie, Kingaroy and Mt Isa)

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open (except Gympie, Kingaroy and Mt Isa)

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open (except Gympie, Kingaroy and Mt Isa)

2 January 2022: All stores open (except Gympie)

Additional PH (3 January 2022): All stores open (except Gympie, Kingaroy and Mt Isa)

Victoria

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): Most stores open (except Ballarat, Brimbank, Colac, Cranbourne, Echuca, Frankston, Forest Hills, Mildura, Northlands, Parkmore, Shepparton, Swan Hill and Wonthaggi)

2 January 2022: All stores open

Additional PH (3 January 2022): All stores open

South Australia

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open (except Marion and Sefton Plaza)

2 January 2022: All stores open

Additional PH (3 January 2022): All stores open (except Marion and Sefton Plaza)

Western Australia

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open (except Floreat Forum)

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open (except Albany)

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open (except Albany, Floreat Forum and Pinjarra)

2 January 2022: All stores open

Additional PH (3 January 2022): All stores open (except Albany, Floreat Forum and Pinjarra)

Australian Capital Territory

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open (except Belconnen)

2 January 2022: All stores open

Additional PH (3 January 2022): All stores open

Northern Territory

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores closed

2 January 2022: All stores open

Additional PH (3 January 2022): All stores open (except Casaurina)

Tasmania

Christmas Eve (24 December 2021): All stores open

Christmas Day (25 December 2021): All stores closed

Boxing Day (26 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (27 December 2021): All stores open

Additional PH (28 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Eve (31 December 2021): All stores open

New Year’s Day (1 January 2022): All stores open

2 January 2022: All stores open

Additional PH (3 January 2022): All stores open

Note: All trading hours are subject to change. Customers are encouraged to check the opening hours of their local Best&Less store by visiting this link.

Be sure to also check out the Christmas trading hours for Woolworths, Coles, ALDI, Kmart and Target.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, WHO.