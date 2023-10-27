Getty

Black Friday Amazon Deal Predictions for 2023

The annual shopping event is a great opportunity to bring home huge savings on various big-ticket items that you've had your eye on for a while.

Highly sought-after products are expected to be heavily discounted across popular brands such as Apple, Garmin, Microsoft, Bose, Beats, Nintendo, Samsung, Lenovo, and more - and that's just technology and appliance deals.

For those looking to indulge in some self-love, 2022 saw up to 60% discounts on a range of popular beauty brands such as ghd, Remington, FOREO, Olaplex, and Mermade Hair to name a few.

As for homewares, you can expect to see savings from brands such as ECOVACS, De'Longhi, iRobot, Instant Pot, Philips, Braun, and more - and that's barely scratching the service.

No matter what you are after, as the world's biggest online retailer, Amazon has your back and your bank account.

Shop Amazon Black Friday Sales in 2023 By Category:

What stores are having Black Friday sales in Australia in 2023?

