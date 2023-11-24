Getty

What we're buying from Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 sales

ECOVACS

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 robot vacuum cleaner, $399 (was $999) at Amazon

Take 60 per cent off on this innovative robot vacuum that helps you keep the house spick and span this spring. Not only can it vacuum on wood and carpet, it can actually mop as well so you come home to a sparkling home.

Philips

Philips 5000 Series air fryer, $269 (was $449) at Amazon

Air fryers have become a staple in every kitchen and their ability to make fast, healthier meals means they're a game-changer for anyone strapped for time come dinner. This extra large air fryer has 16 different cooking functions and you can even monitor your meal on an app!

Garmin

Garmin Venu Sq fitness smartwatch, $355 (was $429) at Amazon

Take control of your fitness goals and monitor your vital info to ensure peak health in the coming new year. These handy fitness watches can track your sleep, hydration, stress and heart rate, as well as innovative safety and tracking features.

Philosophy

Philosophy Raspberry Sorbet shampoo and shower gel, $18 (was $34) at Amazon

Top up your shower and take your self-care routine to the next level with this deliciously foamy formula that will transform the way you shower.

Sony

Sony 75 inch X80K LED Smart TV, $1499 (was $2395) at Amazon

If you've been tossing up whether or not to invest in a new television, now is the chance to invest with almost 40 per cent off this high-quality smart TV from Sony. It delivers a smooth, clear picture thanks to the 4K HDR Processor and can be used with a myriad of streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and more.

ghd

ghd Max Wide plate straightener, $238 (was $355) at Amazon

ghd is the gold standard of high-quality hair tools but they can be costly, this wide plate styler is currently over 30 per cent on Amazon and promises to deliver maximum results without frying and damaging your hair.

Oral-B iO 8 electric toothbrush, $250 (was $689) at Amazon

Score an enormous 64 per cent off this high-tech toothbrush that will revolutionise your dental hygiene and leave your mouth feeling squeaky clean this Black Friday. With first-of-its-kind technology, you'll enjoy a professional-level clean from home.

De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine, $189 (was $299), Amazon

Create delicious, barista-quality coffee at the click of a button with this sleek capsule machine from De'Longhi and Nespresso. You can enjoy a variety of flavours with your pods and a creamy, delicious brew without the hassle.

