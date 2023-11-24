What we're buying from Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 sales
ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 robot vacuum cleaner, $399 (was $999) at Amazon
Take 60 per cent off on this innovative robot vacuum that helps you keep the house spick and span this spring. Not only can it vacuum on wood and carpet, it can actually mop as well so you come home to a sparkling home.
Philips 5000 Series air fryer, $269 (was $449) at Amazon
Air fryers have become a staple in every kitchen and their ability to make fast, healthier meals means they're a game-changer for anyone strapped for time come dinner. This extra large air fryer has 16 different cooking functions and you can even monitor your meal on an app!
Garmin Venu Sq fitness smartwatch, $355 (was $429) at Amazon
Take control of your fitness goals and monitor your vital info to ensure peak health in the coming new year. These handy fitness watches can track your sleep, hydration, stress and heart rate, as well as innovative safety and tracking features.
Philosophy Raspberry Sorbet shampoo and shower gel, $18 (was $34) at Amazon
Top up your shower and take your self-care routine to the next level with this deliciously foamy formula that will transform the way you shower.
Sony 75 inch X80K LED Smart TV, $1499 (was $2395) at Amazon
If you've been tossing up whether or not to invest in a new television, now is the chance to invest with almost 40 per cent off this high-quality smart TV from Sony. It delivers a smooth, clear picture thanks to the 4K HDR Processor and can be used with a myriad of streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and more.
ghd Max Wide plate straightener, $238 (was $355) at Amazon
ghd is the gold standard of high-quality hair tools but they can be costly, this wide plate styler is currently over 30 per cent on Amazon and promises to deliver maximum results without frying and damaging your hair.
Oral-B iO 8 electric toothbrush, $250 (was $689) at Amazon
Score an enormous 64 per cent off this high-tech toothbrush that will revolutionise your dental hygiene and leave your mouth feeling squeaky clean this Black Friday. With first-of-its-kind technology, you'll enjoy a professional-level clean from home.
De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine, $189 (was $299), Amazon
Create delicious, barista-quality coffee at the click of a button with this sleek capsule machine from De'Longhi and Nespresso. You can enjoy a variety of flavours with your pods and a creamy, delicious brew without the hassle.
The best deals to shop during Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale 2023
The best Amazon tech Black Friday deals
- Save up to 63 per cent off Echo Smart speakers
- Up to 21 per cent off Kindle Paperwhite
- Up to 50 per cent off Roborock Robot vacuums
- Save up to 43 per cent off select Apple products from iPads to Apple Watches
- Shop up to 48 per cent off Bose headphones and speakers
- Up to 14 per cent off Apple 2022 10.9 inch iPad 10th Generation
- Save up to 55 per cent off personal care appliances such as hair tools, electric toothbrushes and razors
- Up to 55 per cent off Garmin smartwatches and trackers
The best Amazon homewares and appliances Black Friday deals
- Up to 62 per cent off Shark home appliances
- Save 26 per cent on Eufy's Video Dual Doorbell and Homebase
- Shop up to 41 per cent off Russell Hobbs home products
- Save up to 50 per cent off ECOVACS robot appliances
- Up to 50 per cent off Philips kitchen and home products from air fryers to coffee machines and more
- Save up to 58 per cent off select books including The Seven Husbands and Evelyn Hugo
- 32 per cent off the Nutribullet Blender Pro+
- Up to 65 per cent off kitchen products from brands like Vitamix, Stanley Rogers, Wiltshire and more
- Save on bed, bath and homewares from brands like Woodwick, Bambury and more
The best Amazon kids Black Friday deals
- Save 38 per cent off Brio 33578 Record and Play Station 3 Piece Train Set
- Shop 22 per cent off LEGO Friends Pet Adoption Café
- Up to 30 per cent off CuboAi baby monitors
- Up to 43 per cent off select board games and puzzles
- Save up to 20 per cent off select National Geographic learning sets and toys
- Save 37 per cent on Baby Jogger Australia City Tour 2 stroller
- 23 per cent off LEGO Friends Water Park Set with Swimming Pool and Slides
- Up to 31 per cent off kid's costumes and accessories
The best Amazon beauty Black Friday deals
- Up to 25 per cent off viral TYMO hair tools
- Save 58 per cent off L'Oreal Revitalift Filler serum
- Save on covetable perfumes from brands like Calvin Klein, Creed, Amazing Grace and Hugo Boss
- Score 25 per cent off the Shark FlexStyle styling and drying system
The best Amazon fashion and accessories Black Friday deals
- Up to 45 per cent off select Croc styles
- Save on select Calvin Klein underwear and accessories
- Save up to 50 per cent off yoga activewear and bras
- Up to 41 per cent off select Modibodi swimwear and period undies
- 15 per cent off UGG Australian Shepard slippers
- Save on select New Balance apparel and sneakers
- Save up to 40 per cent off Samsonite and American Tourister luggage
- 21 per cent off Steve Madden sandals
What date is Black Friday sales 2023?
Black Friday takes place on November 24 this year and sales usually continue until Cyber Monday on November 27. However, many brands like Amazon have set their sales live early and will even continue in December.