The 82-year-old added: "All I want to say is thank you to everyone.”

It comes after Patti also took a moment to thank fans for their well wishes, where she shared a photo of Bert in a hospital bed with grandson Alby by his side.

"Thank you everyone for your prayers and beautiful words," she wrote alongside the photo.

Bert has been in hospital since undergoing a 'life or death' leg amputation. Instagram

Patti also spoke to 9News as she was visiting Bert in hospital last week, where she revealed she has already started making alterations to her house to accommodate her husband once he returns home.

And, despite the big procedure, Patti assured the outlet that the presenter was in "good spirits".

"He's got a big journey ahead of him, as we all have, but you know Bert; onward and upward," she said.

His wife Patti has been at his side the whole way through. Getty

The news regarding the TV WEEK Gold Logie winner's harrowing ordeal broke via Peter Ford, where he said Bert's health concerns began around Christmas with an infection in his toe.

"It got worse … he was seeing doctors and specialists and they couldn't seem to get it right, it kept on spreading," Peter said.

"Basically he was told last week, you have a couple of months to live, or if you have your leg amputated, you'll probably have a few years. So, he agreed to have the leg amputated on Saturday."