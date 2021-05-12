"Thank you everyone for your prayers and beautiful words," Patti Newton captioned this photo of husband Bert and grandson Alby. "Think Alby has stolen Bert's hair piece!!" Instagram

News broke on Monday that TV legend Bert Newton had undergone major surgery over the weekend that resulted in his leg being amputated.

The shock announcement came via family friend Peter Ford during a chat with 2GB radio show The Morning Rush with Sean and Kate.

Now, wife of 46 years, Patti, has shared a much-needed update with fans on Bert's recovery – and it's surprisingly cute.

"He's got a big journey ahead of him, as we all have, but you know Bert; onward and upward," Patti told 9News earlier this week. Getty

Posting a photo of the 82-year-old with his look-alike grandson, Alby, Bert looked to be in good spirits while Patti even cracked a joke.

"Thank you everyone for your prayers and beautiful words," she captioned the pic. "Think Alby has stolen Bert's hair piece!!"

Speaking to 9News as she was visiting Bert in hospital, Patti revealed she has already started making alterations to her house to accommodate her husband once he returns home.

What's more, despite the big procedure, Patti assured the outlet that the presenter was in "good spirits".

"He's got a big journey ahead of him, as we all have, but you know Bert; onward and upward." the TV icon said.

Patti and Bert have been married almost 50 years. Instagram

It's no surprise Patti is by Bert's side, previously telling Now To Love she would be lost without him.

"We lived and worked everything that was happening on television, we've spent a lot of time together. If anything happens to either of us, whichever one it is will find it very difficult because we've been in one another's pockets for well over 50 years," Patti says.

After an infection in his toe failed to clear up, Peter revealed the quadruple TV WEEK Logie Award winner was faced with a "life or death decision" that led to the surgery.

"It got worse… he was seeing doctors and specialists and they couldn't seem to get it right, it kept on spreading. Basically he was told last week, you have a couple of months to live, or if you have your leg amputated, you'll probably have a few years. So, he agreed to have the leg amputated on Saturday," Peter told the radio hosts.

"It's a big decision for anyone to make, but it's also a practical thing, because they live in a two-storey place with the bedrooms and the bathrooms upstairs, so they're now having to convert the house downstairs because Patti doesn't want him to go into a nursing home," he said.

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.