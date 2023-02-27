And just like that, Mia Hewitt is behind the wheel!
The learner driver, who turned 17 in November, was spotted out with her famous parents, Lleyton and Bec, on February 15, taking what’s believed to be her recent birthday present for a spin around Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
Mia’s younger siblings, Cruz and Ava, joined the others for dinner later at Bondi hotspot Totti’s, before the family of five all piled into Mia’s Mini Cooper S Countryman, which retails for around $40,000.
But that’s not to say Mia’s parents simply coughed up the cash for her luxury car. Bec, 39, and Lleyton, 41, have always taught their kids the value of hard work.
Both Cruz, 14, and Ava, 12, are committed to pursuing their own careers in tennis and dance respectively, while Mia is said to be enrolled in acting classes.
Eager to follow her mum into showbiz, Mia also landed a retail job at high-end fashion boutique Christian Dior in 2020.
“Mia is clever, driven and stylish,” dishes one family insider.
So driven in fact, that she hopes to star on Aussie soap Home & Away before moving abroad to focus on modelling.
“[Mia’s] told Bec she'd love a gig on Home & Away, just like her mum had at around her age. But she says that's just to pay the bills before she breaks into modelling big-time,” a source told Woman’s Day.
“Mia's five-year plan is to move to either New York or Paris and make a name for herself – and her parents do support her dreams, though of course it must be a bit of a worry to have your daughter living so far away.”