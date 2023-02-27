Bec and Lleyton’s eldest child, Mia has been spotted driving! Instagram

Eager to follow her mum into showbiz, Mia also landed a retail job at high-end fashion boutique Christian Dior in 2020.

“Mia is clever, driven and stylish,” dishes one family insider.

So driven in fact, that she hopes to star on Aussie soap Home & Away before moving abroad to focus on modelling.

WATCH: Mia and Cruz Hewitt make their modelling debut

“[Mia’s] told Bec she'd love a gig on Home & Away, just like her mum had at around her age. But she says that's just to pay the bills before she breaks into modelling big-time,” a source told Woman’s Day.

“Mia's five-year plan is to move to either New York or Paris and make a name for herself – and her parents do support her dreams, though of course it must be a bit of a worry to have your daughter living so far away.”

