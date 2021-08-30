Bec and her AFL legend husband Chris Judd are currently isolating in their Brighton mansion with their four kids, Oscar, 10, daughter Billie, seven, and twin boys Darcy and Tom, four. Instagram

The 38-year-old WAG, who is homeschooling her kids amid Melbourne's current lockdown, called for all school students to get back into the classroom.

Bec shared a post to her Instagram Stories that Ninja Warrior host Rebecca Maddern had tweeted.

"Okay it's time to find some balance. Victorians can't be locked down longer or harder," Rebecca tweeted.

"Cases are going up, Delta is different. We need to look after our kids. The amount of suicides and self harm is rising - THIS is unacceptable. Get [vaccinated] ASAP but also find balance."

Bec then made her own impassioned plea to get kids back into on-site learning.

"342 Victorian children are presenting to hospital EACH WEEK with mental health emergencies," she wrote.

"Kids need to be back in the classroom (I'm not saying a blanket return. I'm saying let's come up with a safe plan ASAP)."

The mother-of-four has long been vocal about the harsh realities of Melbourne's lockdowns after spending more than 210 days holed up inside since the pandemic began.

Last year, she sparked controversy after sharing a photo of herself wearing a top emblazoned with the words “Free Melbourne”.

During Melbourne’s second wave in July 2020, Bec came under fire for claiming a “small minority” were responsible for the outbreak.

“It’s so disappointing we find ourselves in this position because of a very small minority,” she said at the time.

“Melbourne is still the best city in the world, just not for the next 6 weeks! Look after each other”.

The Jaggard activewear owner also slammed a rule that allowed COVID-positive Victorians who didn’t have a garden to leave their homes to exercise.

“FFS Victoria (eye-roll emoji). It’s a pandemic," she wrote in July last year. “COVID-positive people should not be allowed to leave their houses. Just like in all the other states (facepalm emoji)."

By September last year, Bec's support of Melbourne's ongoing lockdown had waned.

The former model criticised Premier Dan Andrews' stage four restrictions, branding him "Dictator Dan".

“Perfect for iso and upcoming school holidays as it seems Dictator Dan will be locking Victorians in our homes even longer,” she wrote on Instagram with a rolling eyes emoji.

If you, or someone you know, would like to have a free, confidential chat with someone they can trust, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website here.