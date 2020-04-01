Bec Judd boasting about fancy meals

Bec confessed to hoarding toilet roll on Monday Instagram

Earlier this month Bec experience panic-buying first-hand - and took to Instagram Stories to share that she saw nothing but empty shelves at her local Coles store in Melbourne's Brighton.

"Guys, for real. This is the Brighton Coles and there's no toilet paper," the mother-of-four said as she walked down to toilet paper aisle.

Bec then zoomed in on a tiny section on one shelf that stocked just a few packs of loo roll.

"There's a bit left so I'm grabbing it all, just down there," she said.

"That's it, that's where the toilet paper usually lives."

"Oh, my God. Imagine not having any toilet paper. Far out," the radio host continued.

Rebecca then shared a photo of the back seat of her car, where she unloaded packs of toilet paper she purchased.

"Bought three packs," she captioned the snap. "People were stocking up on toothpaste and long life milk too."