Australia watched their romance grow on TV Nine

To make matters more difficult, Valentine's Day fell during filming. But since the show wasn’t due to air until much later in the year producers had no plans to allow the couples to have Valentines Day dates.

When asked how the pair celebrated the day of love they became a bit sheepish.

“Ok, I’m not going to lie about it,” Michael finally said.

“On Valentine's day we may have slid a note to each other under the door… illegally,” he laughs.

The pair shared cheeky love notes Nine

While being forced to stay separate was difficult, the couple says there is a benefit to seeing your relationship blossom on TV.

“How many people get to see exactly what their partner was thinking in a cute romantic moment?” Tara asked, referring to the confessionals.

Michael echoed Tara’s sentiments.

“It’s been really good watching it back. There’s been moments where I honestly teared up all over again,” he said.

Michael was enamoured with mermaid Tara from day one Nine

Tara hinted that there are plenty of moments the audience didn’t get to see, not just their illegal love letters.

“It’s also challenging watching it because, you know, we had 11 weeks of our love story that was condensed into 12 episodes,” she said.

“It can be hard watching moments that are really dear to you just disappear.”

Of course, one of those moments is their infamous ‘first kiss’.

“As you’ve probably seen, there is photographic evidence that we did have our first kiss straight after the knight's challenge,” Tara said.

“It was the perfect moment, you know. We weren’t in our heads, it just happened nicely, it was perfect.”

Their REAL first kiss Nine

As for what the future has in store for the couple, or if they're even still together, for now they’re remaining tight lipped.

“Right now we want to just focus on Aaron and Karly’s win and you know, give them some time in the limelight,” Tara said.

“We do have some news but we’ll reveal it in time.”

Watch this space.

WATCH BELOW: Aaron reflects on his time on Beauty and the Geek