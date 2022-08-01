Fans have come to expect partner swaps from shows like Married At First Sight, but two Beauty And The Geek stars have shocked everyone by seemingly pulling the same move.

Sam Mitchell and Tegan Burns shared a cheeky selfie to Instagram on Sunday, sparking rumours they'd struck up a romance after filming wrapped.

The only problem? When Sam was eliminated from the show he was still in a romantic pairing with co-star Angelique Nguyen.

