Nate and Dani

The first couple to head home were the very quiet Nate and Dani.

We really didn’t get to see much of these guys this season which is a shame because it sounds like they got along really well.

“You just don't see everything that happens on camera is the thing… They left out a heavy chunk of stuff,” Nate said when he and Daniella sat down with Who.

“A lot of it for me was the way I helped out, the connections that we made - especially with Nate,” Dani revealed.

“We connected in the first mixer, he was the first Geek that I spoke to… there was a reason as to why we got put together and it's because of the connection we had.”

The pair have remained friends since filming ended.

Sam and Angelique

We were SHOOK when Sam and Angelique headed home at the second elimination.

Boasting the first kiss of the ‘experience’, Sam and Angie were a popular duo.

After leaving the show Sam told New Idea Angelique had a real impact on him.

“I would say I was quite confident before going on the show, but in a fake sense, I was putting on a version of myself, but coming out, I'm definitely much more confident,” he said.

“I love who I'm becoming. I'm very confident and I'm very happy and it was definitely all because of the Angelique in the show.”

As for whether they’re still together, he was less forthcoming.

“I won't go into too much detail. Because I want everyone to see it when it comes out, ‘cause it's very fun. But we do still talk a lot. It's still very good.”

Guess we’ll have to wait till the reunion to find out more.

