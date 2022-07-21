Commandant Sophie greets everyone in the middle of a field Nine

Okay fine it was just a verbal grilling. The geeks cop a right spray from Sophie while the beauties watch from another room. They “coo” at appropriate moments and hairdresser Karly announces that Aaron is “hers”. Relax, Karly, they're not in demand!

Next, the beauties have to run an obstacle course with a full-sized doll that they're told is a metaphor for how they’re "going to carry their geek through the competition."

Children’s entertainer Michael gets upset that the beauties keep chucking their dolls around - he prefers the way Tara seductively impales hers on a fence. Love is in the air.

Afterwards, Monk tells the geeks that one of them has to step up and ask a beauty out. It's all very high school.

Then, in a moment that was definitely not pre-planned, Harry Potter fanatic Anthony asks out dancer Tegan. Their weird date involves riding segways and drinking unappealing tea.

Meanwhile, Karly decides to pay Aaron a visit. He proudly hands her a train that he never lets anyone touch. Some bonkers editor decides to blur the train to imply Aaron's holding something other than a miniature steam locomotive. Fun and kooky!

Note this now for safe-keeping: Jayden is uncomfortable with this situation - this, we'll soon discover, will be a running theme for Jayden.

Finally, the geeks and gals head to a 70s themed mixer. Tara decides to use the mixer to reveal what she does for a living, she’s a mermaid



Michael is very impressed.

Sophie chooses her first pairings. Karly gets her geek Aaron. Anthony and Tegan are kept together after a successful date and Michael is paired with Tara. Presumably, the others are happy too but they don’t get much screen time.

Monday

The first challenge of the ‘experience’ (everyone is careful to call it an ‘experience’ not a competition, I don’t know why).

The pairs have to perform a stunt scene allegedly written by Monk. One scene is a fight scene, the other is a romance scene. Monk seems to think these are comparable.

The romance scene takes place on a train and culminates with the pair jumping over fire. The only couple we see do the entire scene is Tara and Michael. They actually do a great job but won’t win the challenge because Nine wants to milk this relationship for everything they can.

The other scene is a fight ending with the beauties pushing the geeks through a wall of crates. Flight attendant Emily gets a bit too into it and throws Jayden past the protective mat he’s supposed to land on.

Yu-Gi-Oh champ Christopher and ex-NRL cheerleader Bri adlib their scene and win despite it not being an improv challenge. Their prize is a date that we don’t get to see because we don’t care about them

Instead we see everyone get ready for tonight’s mixer - it’s animal themed.

Jayden is uncomfortable because he can’t tell what animal he’s supposed to be. He thinks he’s a meerkat, trainee nurse Aimee suggests he’s a pikachu. The correct answer is cat, he’s clearly supposed to be a Siamese cat.

Gamer Sam and beauty Angelique have a private catch up. They discover they're both weird. Angelique calls Sam her best friend, and we are painfully reminded that she’s only 19.

The mixer happens and it’s hosted by DJ Smonk. The geeks remark that if they’d known clubbing was like this they’d go more often. Clubbing is not at all like this, the place doesn’t stink of BO and vodka and there are no gross dudes feeling up every woman they pass.

Jayden uses the mixer to chat to Aimee, they get along well. Bookworm Alex takes a chance chatting to aspiring Prime Minister Sophie (not Monk). He tells her she could “walk down a runway right now”. I’d like it if he could tell me what kind of animal she’s supposed to be. Is it a pigeon? A koala? A moth?

At the end of the mixer Monk decides to mix up some of the pairing. Jayden with Aimee, Alex with Sophie and some other people are put together but they don’t get any talking heads so we don’t really care.

Tuesday

This is the make it fashurrrn episode.

The pairs must style and pose for a ‘high end’ fashion shoot. The beauties spend some time doing the worst make up possible on their geeks.

Aaron and Karly pose with a bunch of mirror balls. Karly persuades Aaron to take his shirt off because nudity is art or something. Admittedly, the final product looks great.

Things also get spicy for newly paired Aimee and Jayden. Aimee suggests they kiss, Jayden is uncomfortable with this but agrees. They win the challenge and get to go on a date.

Jayden uses the date to teach Aimee some martial arts, he then rounds off this super romantic time by projecting his insecurities onto her.

He says he felt it was disrespectful to her to kiss her when they’d only just met, even though it was Aimee's idea to kiss. Whatever, the patriarchy stands and they agree to ‘take it slow’.

Tonight's mixer is a Western themed party and Aaron decides to show Karly how much he cares by performing a line dance with the other geeks. For a guy who couldn’t even talk to women two days ago it’s suspiciously impressive.

Meanwhile, Sam is worried he’ll get repaired despite the fact that he and Angelique haven’t left each other’s side since the beginning of the competition, sorry, experience. Worried that he’ll never see her again he uses this time to tell Angelique how he really feels.

Angelique gives some lukewarm response about how they’re best friends but maybe could be something more. Sam asks to kiss her and she does not say yes. They kiss anyway.

Monk makes her final pairings. Batman fan Mike is re-paired with waitress Heidi (more on them next episode) and other people also get re-paired.

Wednesday

It’s the final episode of the week and it promises to be a big one. This episode will have the first makeover of the season and the first elimination.

In today’s challenge the pairs have to deliver the news on Channel Nine’s Today Extra program. I’ve never heard of the show but apparently two million people watch it so the contestants are suitably nervous.

The women dominate this challenge, Aimee performs the most dynamic finance report I’ve ever seen and future PM Sophie delivers the weather report in fluent Mandarin.

There are a few hiccups, Angelique completely reorganises Australia placing Tasmania somewhere in the Simpson Desert. And, when asked what ‘index funds’ are, Tegan says they’re when you get money from an ATM with your index finger.

Aaron and Karly work well together divvying up the teleprompter script between them. Mike also swoops in to save his new partner Hedi when she freezes. Today Extra host Brit is impressed and awards a date to Aaron and Karly and a makeover to Mike.

For their date, Aaron takes Karly to the wildlife park. Karly loves this and uses the time to tell him every animal fact she knows.

Meanwhile, Hedi is allowed to come for the first part of Mike’s makeover to help with fashion suggestions. She’s known Mike for all of three seconds but is completely comfortable ripping his wardrobe to shreds. Even stylist Jeff Lack is taken aback.

Once Hedi is sent away the real makeover begins. Mike makes a big fuss about losing his beard. This feels like a lie since his Instagram suggest the scraggly beard is a new edition and not his normal look. (Mike has denied this.)

Back at the loft, or whatever they're calling the geek cave, the other contestants are ready to see Mike’s ‘transformation’. Karly tells the beauties about her date and repeats that koalas have chlamydia about three or four times. Sexy.

Mike comes out of the elevator and he’s had a hair cut, quelle surprise. Hedi is ecstatic. Brushing past the makeover we head into the elimination.

More fake surprises are in store as favourites Anthony and Tegan are pitted against anime fan Nate and Miss Universe Finalist Daniella. We know Nate and Dani are going home before it’s even announced because it's the first time the show has acknowledged Nate’s existence.

Next week more makeovers, more eliminations and more weird editing choices.