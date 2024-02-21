The Beatles performed on The Ed Sullivan Show in New York on February 9, 1964. Most Americans were first exposed to The Beatles from this broadcast. That episode remains one of the most highly watched single shows in TV history. Getty

The Beatles formed back in 1960, changing the course of musical history forever. To this day, they are still regarded as the most influential band of all time.

The band produced 12 studio albums (17 in the US), 5 live albums, 51 compilation albums, 36 extended plays (EPs), 63 singles, 17 box sets, 22 video albums, and 53 music videos before breaking up in 1970.

Given their significant effect on the music industry, this isn't the first film to be made about the iconic band...

About 18 biopics of the band have appeared on the big and small screen, including the most well-known being Backbeat and Nowhere Boy. Many documentaries have also been released over the years including The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years and Get Back from 2021, a three-part eight-hour movie.

Sam Mendes was appointed a CBE for his services to drama in 2000 and was also knighted in the 2020 New Years Honours List. Getty

Mendes, 58, has directed movies such as 1917, American Beauty, Revolutionary Road, and two of the most successful ever James Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre.

American Beauty, his debut film, won five Oscars in 2000 and his two James Bond films remain the highest-grossing in the franchise.

It's no doubt that Mendes is incredibly successful within the industry; however, he said he was "he was "honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time."

Harris explained to Deadline that Mendes had the idea over a year ago, “and it’s a testament to his creative brilliance and powers of persuasion that Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sean Lennon and Olivia Harrison responded with such warmth and enthusiasm as soon as he spoke with them”.

"What is truly exciting is for Sam to have the freedom to delve into the lives of each of the Beatles, with nothing off limits and no sense of the band wanting him to tell a particular ‘authorised’ version of their rise to success.”

