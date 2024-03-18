It's been 45 years since the blockbuster hit movie, Grease, was first released.
Since Olivia Newton-John died in 2022, rewatching or discussing the 1978 musical ultimately leads us to reminisce and mourn one of Australia's most adored actresses.
Barry Pearl, who played one of the original T-Birds, Doody, has recently appeared on The Morning Show to discuss the iconic musical in light of his upcoming meet and greet with Australian fans.
As the topic of conversation revolved around the beloved Olivia, Barry shared a heartfelt tribute to his co-star.
"She was an authentic," he said. "She was dear and so humble and so lovable that you just couldn’t help but wrap your arms around her."
Barry recounted his time on set with her, revealing that "she came to the project very humble because right down to the fact that she demanded to have a screen test before agreeing to do the movie."
"She had not the biggest success on screen she was a superstar with her music but she had done one film that didn’t hit so well," he added.
Olivia with Vic Cooper (left) and Ben Thomas (right) from pop group Toomorrow,
Getty
Olivia appeared in the 1970 film Toomorrow, a British science fiction musical film in which dying aliens kidnap the pop group, Toomorrow.
The band consisted of Olivia and her co-stars Vic Cooper, Ben Thomas, and Karl Chambers; this was Olivia's first major release album.
"She was very careful about wanting to step into the film world again and they accommodated her," Barry added.
"She came to the set wanting to learn from all of us and wanting to be part of the family immediately and we welcomed her in with open arms."
Barry and Olivia with John Travolta and Didi Coon at the 40th anniversary celebration of Grease in 2018.
Getty
Barry and Olivia had been great friends since the 70s and Barry had been in contact with her until her final week.
"We remained in contact over the years and I sent her an email a week before she passed," Barry previously told The Sydney Morning Herald.