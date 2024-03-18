It's been 45 years since the blockbuster hit movie, Grease, was first released.

Since Olivia Newton-John died in 2022, rewatching or discussing the 1978 musical ultimately leads us to reminisce and mourn one of Australia's most adored actresses.

Barry Pearl, who played one of the original T-Birds, Doody, has recently appeared on The Morning Show to discuss the iconic musical in light of his upcoming meet and greet with Australian fans.

As the topic of conversation revolved around the beloved Olivia, Barry shared a heartfelt tribute to his co-star.

WATCH: Olivia Newton-John's incredible life story in pictures.