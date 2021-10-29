Back to the Rafters ends with just six episodes. Amazon

The Aussie show made its grand return in September, eight years after the Packed to the Rafters series finale.

The revival included original cast members such as Rebecca Gibney, Erik Thomson, Hugh Sheridan, Angus McLaren, Michael Caton and George Houvardas.

Back to the Rafters not only reunited fans with their favourite TV family after six years, but the series also saw the older Rafter children come to terms with adult challenges.

"The final episode left the Rafters family in a happy space." Amazon

The series kicked off with Nathan (Angus McLaren) living with his son, Edward (Kaspar Frost), from his previous marriage.

Fans also saw Ben (Hugh Sheridan) as newly married to Cassie (HaiHa Le) and trying for a baby. And Rachel - previously played by Jessica Marais, now by Georgina Haig - living a somewhat secretive life in New York City.

The series also saw Dave (Erik Thomson) and Julie Rafter (Rebecca Gibney) return to Sydney from their home in the country to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary.

But a visit to the city caused trouble for the pair, after Julie realised she missed being there.

Fan favourites Erik and Rebecca reprised their iconic roles as Dave and Julie. Amazon

When New Idea caught up with Rebecca and Erik ahead of the show's return, they revealed what it was like to pick back up from where they left off in 2013 and return to the world of the Rafters.

"Oh, it was incredible! I mean, we are so lucky," Rebecca said. "I hadn’t seen Erik for ages – it’s so lovely to be able to hang out with people that you just want to hang out with, because they’re fun and they’re easy."

Erik added: "And we had that really lovely, shared memory of making the show together in the past. It was a big part of our lives, quite a few years, and we all had small children then, so it’s kind of going back into that world.

"It’s got a lovely nostalgia to it - we're getting the band back together."