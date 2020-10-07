Former reality TV star Elly Miles (left) is set to make her Bachelorette debut alongside sister Becky, 30 (right), in what has been dubbed an Australian television first. Ten

During a rapid Q&A session with co-hosts Ryan "Fitzy" Fitzgerald and Sarah McGilvray, Elly stumbled over her words, when asked about contestant Samuel Minkin.

"How about Samuel, the almost psychic," Sarah asked, referring to the Bachie bloke's claim to having "slight psychic abilities".

Without thinking, Elly replied: "Who?" before Sarah chimed in: "There we go, that explains it all."

Elly may have accidentally revealed the name of one unlucky suitor, who doesn't get a rose. Nova

The blonde beauty then seemingly tried to makeup for her on-air faux-pas, saying: "Oh, the almost psychic!"

Sarah added: "Oh, you've got no recollection," before Elly continued: "He had a different nickname."

When sister Becky added: "We didn't know he was an almost psychic," Elly again chimed in: "No, he told me!"

Samuel, a musculoskeletal therapist from NSW, will join 19 other love hopefuls who meet the Miles sisters on the premiere episode of The Bachelorette on Wednesday.

Ahead of his reality TV stint, the 27-year-old told Channel 10 he has a massive heart and lots of love to give the right person.

"I don’t believe in love at first sight but intuition can lead you to falling in love," he said.

The Bachelorette premieres on Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel 10.