Elly (left) and Becky (right) Miles are the first to appear on a double Bachelorette season in Australia.

While the teaser seemingly left many queries unanswered, we did get a peek at the eligible men hoping to win over Elly and/or Becky.

As the tantalising teaser aired, eagle eyed fans identified some of the handsome men set to appear.

From a rugby star to Mr Italy, we meet all the uncovered contestants so far.

Joe Woodbury

The season is yet to begin but well known footballer Joe is already being pegged the front runner – and for good reason.

According to Daily Mail, It appears Elly is already following the Newcastle rugby player on Instagram, and they may have crossed paths prior to the show.

Pete Mann

Adelaide based café owner Pete may be in the running for Becky's heart, having been snapped during filming on a single date with the older sister.

Damien Stone

Handsome, blue-eyed property valuer Damien instantly captured fans attention as he arrived in a white tux in the first trailer.

Rudy El Kholti

No stranger to fame 30-year-old Rudy has a whopping 32,000 social media following.

The professional fitness model was named Mister Italy in 2019.

Ab Sow

One of our favourite moments from The Bachelorette teaser came from Ab Sow as he tried to comprehend what having two Bachelorettes meant.

Listing his Instagram bio as a model, filmmaker and TV star, fans may recognise him from Australia's Got Talent 2016 dance troupe act, EQUALS.

Andrew Thomas

Spotted amongst fellow hopefuls was Andrew, a voice over actor from Adelaide who's also turned travel influencer.

