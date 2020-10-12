Producers are after scandals for the show, but nothing criminal. Ten

The insider also explains how friends and relatives were grilled prior to producers making their final selections.

“Producers were looking for interesting angles and facts about the contestant which they may be hiding just to get on the show and their five minutes of fame.

“Producers love backstories and personal bombshells which they weave into the show for controversy and ratings and publicity spikes. And let’s just say, producers don’t want any surprises.

“It is said that by the time filming begins, the producers know more about the contestants than they do!”



Elly also previously told New Idea that producers had scouted out her sister to join her on her journey to add more drama.

”They saw an interesting dynamic between my sister and I on videos and saw pictures of our travels together in Europe, and they came up with the idea all on their own,” she revealed.

Elly says producers scouted out her sister to join her on her journey to add more drama.

But there's no chance the sisters will ever fall for the same guy.

“When it comes to a partner, we’re looking for all the same things in terms of values and honesty. Someone who’s down to earth, positive and respectful – and just a good person at the end of the day,” Elly previously told New Idea.

“But we’ve never really gone for the same bloke!”