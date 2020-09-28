“When it comes to a partner, we’re looking for all the same things in terms of values and honesty.” Network 10

Meanwhile, Becky, 30, admits that the duo did fancy the same lads on first sight.

“There were a few times where maybe both of us thought someone was cute,” Becky reveals.

“But then one of us would be like, ‘I want to pursue something.’ So when Elly would say that to me, I was like, ‘Yeah go get it, girl!’”

Elly added that she’s never taken a liking to anyone her sister has dated.

“I just automatically put them in the ‘brother basket’ because that’s what they’d be to me. I’d never be like, ‘Oh, I’m going to see if I can get in myself,’” Elly laughs.

“It would never go that way.”

When producers first approached the sisters, who grew up in rural Parkes in NSW, Elly assured her sister it was a genuine opportunity to find “your person”.

But Becky admits a recent heartbreak was what ultimately spurred her on.

Last year, the defence contracting specialist cancelled a planned UK relocation for a guy she’d been dating for a few months.

“Unfortunately, there was lies and cheating, and he wasn’t who I thought he was,” Becky reveals. “It was really sad because I gave up a whole heap of hopes and dreams to make it work.”

"If I hadn't had my heart broken, I wouldn't be in Australia and wouldn't have the chance to be on the show."

But Becky says that decision set in motion a chain of events that has led her to where she is now.

