Tahlia didn't find love with a farmer. Instagram

According to the Daily Mail, Tahlia confirmed: “Locky and I met while I was in Bali late last year.”

"We exchanged Instagram handles and he reached out to me, to see if I wanted to catch up while I was there. He is a good looking man so we exchanged some flirty messages.

We caught up a few times and had fun while I was there. Bit of a short holiday fling. We’ve spoken here and there.”

The steamy trip in question occurred in November last year, before filming for Farmer Wants A Wife kicked off in January.

Locky wasn't The One either. Channel Ten

The 23-year-old model went on to confirm the “fling” again in May while appearing on Hit Network’s Hughesy and Ed show.

“We met in Bali last year and hung out a few times,” Tahlia said at the time.

After some pressing Tahlia admitted there was some “kissing” between the pair, but things weren’t meant to last as she confirmed things fizzled out.

“The last time we did speak was once he was announced as Bachelor and I wished him well with everything... he just sent back a thanks and a smiley face,” she said.

Would Tahlia consider being the next Bachelorette? Instagram

While she didn’t have luck with her reality dating experience, she wished Locky luck on his.

And, teased that she would love to follow his suit.

“I might have to go on Bachelorette so I finally have a selection of men to choose from,” she joked, revealing she hadn’t received any messages from eligible men after her TV appearance.

Then adding: 'Kidding! I feel like that would be quite a bit to handle.'