Bachelor in Paradise producers withheld half of the contestants' pay cheques in an attempt to keep the finale a secret. Channel Ten

It comes after Brittany Hockley spilled some of Bachelor in Paradise behind-the-scenes goss, including the rules around alcohol.

Speaking on her podcast Life Uncut, which she hosts with fellow Bachelor star Laura Byrne, Brittany revealed that whilst producers kept tabs on how many drinks contestants had during The Bachelor, the rules weren't as strict during filming in Fiji.

"I only ever got drunk once on The Bachelor," Brittany confessed, explaining that she and her fellow finalists Sophie Tieman and Cass Wood indulged at the end of Nick Cummins' season.

Brittany Hockley (right, with Helena Sauzier, left) said the rules around drinking are much more relaxed on Bachelor in Paradise than they are on The Bachelor. Channel Ten

"This one's different. You can't start drinking until midday, the bar opens at 12 and then you get two drinks an hour. You can basically drink until midnight but two drinks an hour but that's a lot of drinks still, in the sun."

Brittany added: "They [producers] have a duty of care so whilst you're allowed that many, the second they think you've had too much or you're intoxicated, they will cut you off. Jamie got cut off a few time, I think little Littney got cut off once."

