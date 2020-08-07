Producers would cut off contestants if they drank too much. Network 10

Laura then remarked that at first glance it looks like contestants "lay around and get boozed all day" whilst starring on BIP but Brittany shut down any ideas that her time in Fiji was a vacation.

"I cannot stress this enough, this is not a holiday," Brittany responded.

"It's a show, you're making a show. You are working and I know it's not labouring all day but love is bloody hard. Love is the hardest job I've had and I haven't even had it!"

"To be honest there will be moments when you're laying around and they'll come out and be like 'Up you get you're all boring!' and you have to go and do something fun."

"I cannot stress this enough, this is not a holiday." Network 10

Brittany's Paradise experience wasn't the fairytale ending that she and what seemed like Australia expected she'd get with Timm Hanly.

After leaving the show together, Britt confessed that Timm was a different person to the "lovely and kind" version who was on the show.

"When we left I only saw him once for a couple of days and he just didn't want a relationship. I think he just wanted to be free and he was unprepared to be thrown into the spotlight like he was," she told Now To Love.

"So yeah, basically he ghosted me for the last eight months [since filming wrapped]. He treated me poorly when I think abut it, but I hold no grudges. He's in love now, so I just want the best for him."

"He treated me poorly when I think abut it, but I hold no grudges." Network 10

Shortly after her final episode on BIP, Britt confessed that though she didn't find her love story this time, it wasn't a wasted experience.

"I have no regrets and took a lot away from my time in Paradise," she penned on Instagram.

"We all know I’m a huge romantic and I love love, so if there was a chance of me finding that I was going to give it a go. I’ve always thought that you can gain a lot from putting yourself out there and saying yes to opportunities. Nothing great comes from staying inside of your comfort zone.

"Whilst that environment wasn’t for me, I’ve made so many good friends and had so many good times."