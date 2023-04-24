Former Bachelor stars Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith tie the knot
They're the latest Bachie couple to walk down the aisle.
First meeting in 2020 on Bachelor in Paradise, former Bachelor stars Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith have tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in Western Australia.
Alisha, who appeared on Nick Cummins' (The Honey Badger) season, and Glenn Smith, who appeared on Angie Kent's season, announced their engagement a year after falling in love on television.
In October 2021, they shared the news via Instagram, where Glenn wrote, "She said yes! 💍 I get to marry my dream girl and best friend! Words can’t express how happy I am, Not just today but every day! The moment I met you in Fiji I knew you were the one. I love you ❤️"
After three happy years together, they finally wed at Parry Beach Breaks in Western Australia in a picturesque ceremony.
Prior to meeting, Alisha had a career as a political staffer in Sydney. She moved to Perth to be with Glenn after their season wrapped and, as they say, the rest was history.
Alisha and Glenn also attended fellow Bachie couple Irena and Locky's wedding.
The couple, who began talking about kids before their engagement, echoed this same sentiment with Glenn posting a tribute to his, now, wife the day before their wedding;
"Can’t believe we get married tomorrow. I have been reliving some old Bachelor in Paradise episodes and getting a little nostalgic. It’s so special we have all our first moments on camera to show our kids one day," he wrote on Instagram.
“It was just me and my mum growing up and Glenn has such a big family. I want my kids and grandchildren to all be running around,” Alisha previously told WHO.