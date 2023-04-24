First meeting in 2020 on Bachelor in Paradise, former Bachelor stars Alisha Aitken-Radburn and Glenn Smith have tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in Western Australia.

Alisha, who appeared on Nick Cummins' (The Honey Badger) season, and Glenn Smith, who appeared on Angie Kent's season, announced their engagement a year after falling in love on television.

In October 2021, they shared the news via Instagram, where Glenn wrote, "She said yes! 💍 I get to marry my dream girl and best friend! Words can’t express how happy I am, Not just today but every day! The moment I met you in Fiji I knew you were the one. I love you ❤️"

WATCH: Alisha Aitken-Radburn's wedding transformation. Article continues after video.