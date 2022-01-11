While Alisha chose not to disclose the wedding venue, she did confirm they will be saying their I dos "south of Perth". Instagram

While Alisha chose not to disclose the wedding venue, she did confirm they will be saying their I dos "south of Perth," where they both live.

"We're all locked in which is very exciting," she beamed.

"Weddings are just so expensive. I don't know how people do this to be honest."

Alisha said she and Glenn are still "hashing out" the budget for their big day, but they're in the process of getting quotes for the music, food and photography.

"For us, photography and videography is very important so we're happy to spend a little bit more [money] there."

The 28-year-old, who first appeared on Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins' season of The Bachelor in 2018, went on to reveal that she hasn't found her dream wedding dress yet.

"I've been doing lots of searching to try and figure out my style and I'm hoping to do a little bit of a wedding dress try-on day while I'm still in Sydney with my bridesmaids and my mum," she said.

When it comes to the couple's biggest priority on their wedding day, Alisha said it's going to be all about "dancing and drinking".

"[We want it to be] the best party we've ever thrown," she said.

And as far as honeymoon destinations go, Alisha and Glenn plan on travelling for at least a month.

Alisha said she would love to go back to Fiji, where she met Glenn on Bachelor In Paradise in 2020.

"Particularly I'd like to go where we were when Glenn met my mum and I met Neil [Glenn's dad]," she said.

"I was this amazing eco resort and there was this private beach... it was just beautiful."

Glenn proposed to Alisha in October 2021 in their home town of Perth, with the pair taking to Instagram to announce the happy news.

“MEET MY FIANCE!” Alisha wrote. “13.10.21 – Sunset at South Perth Foreshore. My heart is bursting,” she shared.

“She said yes! 💍 I get to marry my dream girl and best friend! Words can’t express how happy I am, Not just today but every day! The moment I met you in Fiji I knew you were the one. I love you ❤️ @alisha.aitkenradburn,” Glenn wrote in his own post.

While Alisha had a career as a political staffer in Sydney, she moved to Perth to be with her new beau after their season wrapped.

Prior to their engagement, Alisha was already speaking about their plans to have kids.

“It was just me and my mum growing up and Glenn has such a big family. I want my kids and grandchildren to all be running around,” she previously told WHO.

