Australian mum issues warning for parents giving their kids Babybel cheese
It may seem obvious to the parents, but not to the kids!
It's a convenient and nutritious snack for children, but if you're a parent that often tosses a Babybel cheese into your children's lunchbox then one Australian mothers warning may be one to have on your radar.
The mother has taken to social media posting a caution to other parents after her 10-year-old son made her aware of the issue he had been having with the mini round cheeses she had been adding to his lunchbox.
The mother had wondered why her offspring didn't seem to like the 'treat', until one day she actually watched her son eat the Babybel.
'My son really hates these. And today I found out why, because he was not removing the red wax,' she wrote alongside an image of a Babybel.
This provoked criticism from some social media users for her inability to supervise him eating. 'Did you never supervise your child eating them? And I don't mean beadily eyes watching, surely you would throw the occasional glance at your kid whilst he is eating?' was one comment.
They're a lunchbox favourites, but are Babybel safe for kids?
Whilst some seemed to be shocked that the child didn't have the sense to remove the wrapping, others admitted that it's an easy mistake to make.
'I am afraid I did the same thing and I am 39, why don't they write WAX in big letters on the packet,' was a comment from one woman.
It could be a good idea to watch your little ones when they're having a Babybel
Though it was a mistake for some, some unique individuals actually like the wax on the French-origin cheese.
'My three-year-old will only eat them with the red on. She fumes if you take it off,' revealed a mother.