Traditional Baby Shower Present Ideas

Now, there are many gifts that can be considered ‘safe’ and traditional: baby clothes, feeding bottles, gift baskets, parenting books, gift cards, and pamper packages are all standard and very useful for any parent.

Gifts don’t have to be particularly expensive; in fact, some of the most thoughtful baby shower gifts can be homemade. They can also be cheap, funny, practical, or some combination of the three.

If the baby’s gender has already been revealed, go ahead and pick something nice for a boy or for a girl. If not, there are still tons of great unisex gift ideas. If you’re picking up something for twins, consider getting a gift for each baby.

The Best Baby Shower Gift Ideas In Australia

Here’s our list of five of the most highly recommended baby shower gift ideas, all for under $100.

1. Fisher-Price Colourful Carnival Take-Along Swing & Seat

Cost: $99.99 + delivery

Afterpay: Available

Description: This Fisher-Price product is a cute little baby swing that easily converts to a seat. It easily folds for travel and it features calming vibrations and nature sounds help soothe your little one – even rocking them to sleep.

Why we love it: Babies need lots of sleep. And for parents, there’s nothing more important than keeping the little one calm and happy. This swing & seat set gives mum and dad a chance to set their baby down while getting things done around the house or taking a quick breather.

It’s helpful, it makes parenting easier for both mum and dad, and most importantly (at least according to reviews), and babies love it as well!

Pros: Great for the little ones. Has several settings for sounds and movement.

Cons: Some assembly required. Not ideal for more grown-up babies. Electronic parts may break down with regular use.

Buy the Fisher-Price Colourful Carnival Take-Along Swing & Seat from Myer.

2. The Baby Diaper Caddy Organizer by Lily Miles

Cost: $35.94 + delivery

Afterpay: No

Description: A cleverly-designed newborn storage tote bag for organising baby supplies. It can be used for travel or as a changing table.

Why we love it: Eliminating the need for a lot of hampers around the home, the Lily Miles Baby Diaper Caddy Organizer is both stylish and functional. It has pockets, sections, and inserts where you can keep baby's diapers and wipes, bibs, toys, onesies, etc. in one convenient storage bag. It’s also collapsible, foldable, easy to clean, and lightweight.

Pros: A time and energy saver for parents. Unique and useful. Cost-friendly. Compartments can be adjusted or switched around. Lots of pockets for all sorts of things.

Cons: It’s a bit of a jack-of-all-trades and a master-of-none.

Buy the Baby Diaper Caddy Organizer by Lily Miles on Amazon.com.au.

3. Poshmode Australia Breastfeeding Cover and Nursing Cover

Cost: $23.97 + delivery

Afterpay: No

Description: A fashionable, multi-use top that functions mainly as a nursing cover but can also be worn as a blouse, a shawl, or open scarf.

Why we love it: Mums are encouraged to breastfeed as long as they can and as much as they can. With the Poshmode Australia Breastfeeding Cover and Nursing Cover, nursing mothers can breastfeed anywhere, anytime with complete confidence, comfort, and peace of mind.

Pros: Versatile and fashionable. Made of stretchy fabric. One-size-fits-all design. Provides full coverage

Cons: Only useful for as long as mum is breastfeeding.

Buy the Poshmode Australia Breastfeeding and Nursing Cover from Amazon.com.au.

4. Plush Play Mat from K-Mart

Cost: $49.00 + delivery

Afterpay: Available

Description: A padded mat for baby with a bar for dangling some favourite toys.

Why we love it: Even at a young age, newborns are already able to pick up sights and sounds. The Plush Play Mat helps develop your little one's auditory, sensory, and tactile senses. It helps teach cause and effect and when the baby's ready to reach out with their arms, it helps build fine motor skills as well.

Pros: Great for keeping baby occupied, stimulated, engaged, and happy.

Cons: Some assembly required. Toys may drop on baby if not secured properly. Baby can outgrow this in just a few short months.

Buy the Plush Play Mat from K-Mart.

5. The Leachco Snoogle Total Body Pillow

Cost: $98.22 + delivery

Afterpay: No

Description: A specially-designed body pillow for expecting mum – providing much-needed support for the hips, neck, back, and tummy.

Why we love it: As mum’s belly grows larger each month, it gets harder to find a comfortable sitting or lying-down position. The Leachco Snoogle sets out to address that overlooked need, taking the place of multiple pillows, encouraging better sleep and better rest for mums-to-be.

Pros: Great for mums. Useful whether lying down or sitting up. Unique ergonomic design.

Cons: Might be a little costly.

Buy the Leachco Snoogle on Amazon.com.au.

A Final Word About Baby Shower Gifts

Looking for even more baby shower gifts in Australia? You have tons of options that can be delivered straight to your home, thanks to online shopping with Amazon, K-Mart, and Myer.

The best baby shower gifts, in our opinion, are those that show that you care. There are a lot of cleverly-designed products out on the market now that make it easier for parents to do everyday chores or to allow them to just rest and relax.

So pick up a present, enjoy that baby shower, and don’t forget to have fun – it’s a party after all!

