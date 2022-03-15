You're everything I avo wanted Supplied

Among the tasty avocado-based dishes include:

– Shepard Avo French toast, Shepard avocado mascarpone, lemon meringue, lemon curd, and caramelised white chocolate topped with Shepard avocado ice cream ‘You’re the avo to my toast’ – sliced Shepard avocado, vegemite dukkah, and a slice of sourdough





– sliced Shepard avocado, vegemite dukkah, and a slice of sourdough ‘Move in the ripe direction’ – sliced Shepard avocado, salmon gravlax, avocado goat cheese, and pickled beetroot served on a toasted bagel.

The collaboration comes as new research reveals that Aussies are becoming more adventurous with their taste and are turning to their favourite cafes and restaurants for inspiration to experiment.

In fact, for almost half of Aussies, the opportunity to dine out and try the latest flavour sensation is what inspires them to try a new food or dish the most.

As one of the main varieties of Australian Avocados, Shepard avocados are smashed full of benefits (and not to mention, are a tasty addition to any dish!).

To help Aussies try something new when it comes to creative avocado recipes, Cuckoo Callay will be creating a digital step-by-step recipe guide to help inspire avo fans to get crafty with their cooking at home, which you can find here.

Gillian Reilly, Head of Consumer Marketing at Hort Innovation, said of the festival: “The cafe scene is a huge part of Australian culture and something that Aussies have been missing. This Shepard season, we’re celebrating taste and togetherness, something Australia does best.”



Oliver Hughes, executive chef at Cuckoo Callay added: “We’re so excited to be working with Australian Avocados for the launch of Shepard Season.



“Shepard avocados have lots of unique properties including that they stay bright green and gold when cut and can be used with both savoury and sweet dishes, so we have been able to create some incredible and delicious dishes with a twist.

"We look forward to welcoming you to the café to try the flavour sensation during the For the love of Shepard Avocado festival.”

Avo-loving Aussies are encouraged to share photos and videos of their favourite Shepard avocado recipes and tag @AustralianAvocados and @CuckooCallay on Facebook or Instagram.



To try one of the limited-edition Shepard Avocado recipes, head to Cuckoo Callay in Surry Hills from Monday 14 March to Sunday 27 March 2022.

