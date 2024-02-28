Feras is the fan favourite to win. Channel Ten

Who will win Australian Survivor: Titans vs Rebels?

From day one on Samoa, Western Sydney native Feras Basal made it clear that he planned on following in the footsteps of two-time Australian Survivor runner-up "King" George Mladenov of Bankstown.

Whilst initially he played from the background, a fierce rivalry with fellow Rebel Kirby emerged. Surprisingly, however, Feras has been cool, calm, and very, very crafty, managing to avoid having his torch snuffed, even when he has found himself in a minority alliance.

According to the betting platform, Feras currently is the fan favourite to win with overwhelming odds of $1.40.

Speaking with New Idea, several eliminated contestants have also thrown their support behind Feras, including Winna who revealed that his opponent had spent hours by himself stargazing, planning out his strategy in the game.

"It's like playing chess, but [he] was always 10 steps ahead."

Surprisingly, midwife Carole is currently in second place to win with odds of $4.00 to take home the Survivor crown.

Despite a slow start to the game, the North Coast native has made move after move, some more subtle than others, and secured herself a steady alliance with the likes of Kitty, and occasionally Mark in what they've dubbed "the middle-aged mafia."

But given Caroline has on more than a few occasions been unable to keep her personal feelings separate from strategy, we are unsure just how far she will actually progress in the game.

Unsurprisingly Kirby rounds out the top three players predicted to win with odds of $6.00.

Tactical, smooth-talking, and unflappable, the Rebel has been working hard on her alliances, her forethinking contributing to her continued success in the game at each tribal council.

But with her rivalry with Feras reaching fever pitch, the question remains whether either of them will survive the blowout, and whether or not she'll be able to maintain control of her tribe.