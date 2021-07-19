Kaylee McKeown. Getty

Kaylee McKeown

At just 19, Kaylee McKeown is one of the Australian swim team’s brightest prospects. She’s considered a good chance of returning from Tokyo with three gold medals in her suitcase.

The backstroke specialist made a splash at the recent Australian Olympic trials, where she broke a world record in the 100m backstroke.

Kyle Chalmers. Getty

Kyle Chalmers

Kyle Chalmers is the reigning Olympic champ in the 100m freestyle – and will be out to reclaim his title.

But the 23-year-old will have to outpace steep competition in US swimmer Caeleb Dressel, who has made his mark in the lead-up to the Olympics.

Zac Stubblety-Cook. Getty

Zac Stubblety-Cook

Zac Stubblety-Cook has rocketed into gold medal calculations after winning the 200m breaststroke in the second-fastest time at the Australian trials.

The 22-year-old swimmer is hitting peak form at the perfect moment, setting himself up for an epic race against current record holder, Russia’s Anton Chupkov.

Rohan Dennis. Getty

Rohan Dennis

Rohan Denis will be out for gold-medal revenge in Tokyo after his bike cruelly malfunctioned on him during the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 31-year-old will compete in the men’s road race and is considered a red-hot contender in the individual time trial.

Logan Martin. Getty

Logan Martin

As BMX Freestyle makes its Olympic debut, so too does world champ Logan Martin.

Having already won most BMX Freestyle events out there, expect to see the 27-year-old Aussie perfectly execute frontflips, backflips and silky 1080 spins.

Ash Barty. Getty

Ash Barty

Australia’s current favourite tennis queen, Ash Barty, arrives in Tokyo hot off the back of her historic Wimbledon win.

It’s a taxing schedule, but is likely to be worth the trip, with the 25-year-old already pegged as a near-certainty to pick up a medal.

Sally Fitzgibbons. Getty

Sally Fitzgibbons

Sally Fitzgibbons is already a bona fide surfing legend – but the 30-year-old has her sights set on adding an Olympic medal to her list of accolades.

The world number one goes into the games with impressive form, having won the World Surf League event in May.

Jess Fox. Getty

Jess Fox

Jess Fox will compete in her third Olympics at Tokyo, with the silver-medallist desperately chasing an elusive gold medal.

Interestingly, Jess, 27, could potentially wind up with two gold medals, with the canoe and kayak events set to be run together for the first time in Olympic history.

Kelsey-Lee Barber. Getty

Kelsey-Lee Barber

Javelin thrower Kelsey-Lee Barber had plotted her run up to Tokyo perfectly, hitting her stride in 2019 by winning the World Championship in Doha.

The 29-year-old’s preparations were interrupted by the delayed 2020 games, but she’s determined to achieve that perfect golden throw in 2021.

Matt Wearn. Getty

Matt Wearn

Australia has fine form in the Olympic Laser class sailing events, taking home the gold at both London and Rio. Olympic debutant and world number one, Matt Wearn, 25, has an excellent chance of following suit.

Stewart McSweyn. Getty

Stewart McSweyn

Our men’s track athletics team have failed to land a medal since 2004 – but Stewart McSweyn might be the man to break the drought!

The 26-year-old long-distance runner put the world on notice after completing a record-breaking run at last month’s Diamond League meet.

Nicola McDermott. Getty

Nicola McDermott

High jumper Nicola McDermott, 24, broke her own national records just weeks out from the Tokyo Olympics!

She currently has five of the top-10 heights cleared this year, putting her firmly in the medal frame.