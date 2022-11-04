Christmas cards cut off dates

Wanting to send Christmas cards this year? To make sure they arrive before the big day, you’ll need to post them before December 19, if you’re sending your cards to the same state or before December 15, if you’re sending your cards interstate.

International Christmas cut off dates

The cut off dates for international parcels to be delivered before Christmas does vary depending on the destination and the desired delivery service.

However, if you’re wanting to send Christmas cards or presents that weigh under 2kg by Economy Air, you should mail them by roughly November 14, otherwise they won’t arrive before Christmas.

If you’re planning to send Christmas presents to any of the following popular destinations, USA, UK, New Zealand and/or Canada, via International Express, make sure you do so before December 9, so they arrive for Christmas.

Unfortunately, if you were planning to send Christmas gifts overseas by Sea Mail, you’ve already missed the cut off - it was September 23.

You can check detailed Christmas cut off dates for your desired destination on Australia Post’s website.