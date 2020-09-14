Asher Keddie (pictured) showed off her pretty perfect body during a day at the beach in Byron Bay. Media Mode

Asher’s always maintained a healthy physique. Having trained as a ballerina growing up, she still leads an active lifestyle – although she prefers to be outdoors, riding horses and chasing after Valentino and her stepson, Luca, over working out in a stuffy gym.

“Who needs a gym?” she once quipped. “It doesn’t appeal to me to exercise in a room. I am physically fit and I have a lot of stamina.”

The Offspring actress also sticks to a primarily vegetarian diet, free of processed foods.

“I just feel so much better when I eat this way,” Asher has explained. “It’s something that my body wants.”

Asher (right) waded into the shallows with her 5-year-son Valentino (left) in tow. Media Mode

Of course, she does treat herself. At the 2017 TV Week Logie Awards her husband, Vincent Fantauzzo, 43, revealed Asher “eats pasta every night” and “wine gets her through the long hours” at work.

Asher and Vincent have been married for six years, but the couple have suddenly found themselves in a long-distance relationship thanks to the global pandemic!

While Asher has relocated to Byron Bay to film Nine Perfect Strangers alongside Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Samara Weaving, Vincent is stuck in “cold” Melbourne, which remains in strict lockdown.

Asher has relocated to Byron Bay to film Nine Perfect Strangers alongside Nicole Kidman. Media Mode

“Lucky Asher – there’s a lot of Zooming and FaceTime chats going on,” the award-winning artist

told Sunrise last week.

“The kids are home-schooling, so I am trying to help with the art department … There’s a lot of cooking and a lot of cleaning.

“We’re all cooped up in the house but [we’re doing alright],” she said.

