According to the biscuit brand, the Snack Right range was created to solve the health concerns many would be snackers face when looking for a little indulgence.

The range has also been described by the biscuit business as the "perfect solution for convenient and delicious snacking" that doesn't compromise on taste.

Each product boasts a Health Star Rating of 3.5 stars or higher, with three products boasting 2g of fibre per serving, and the other four providing 5g of protein per serving.

Arnott's Treating Business Director, Ranita Cowled said she hoped the Snack Right range would provide consumers with a healthier option when hungry.

"We're excited that the Snack Right range gives consumers healthier options no matter the time of the day, to help curb their 'snack-attite' and fit into their busy lifestyles."

The full range includes:

Snack Right Brekkie Cookies (available in both Choc Chip and Cranberry)

Snack Right Oaty Bites (available in both Fruit and Oat and Cocoa and Oat)

Snack Right Crispy Crackers (available in Sweet Soy Chicken)

Snack Right Cracker Puffs (available in Sea Salt and Rosemary and Sour Cream and Chives).

If you'd like to taste test the Snack Right Range for yourself, the products are available for purchase exclusively at Coles Supermarkets, Coles Express, and various independent retailers.