Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus has quickly made a name for herself and it’s not hard to see why.

The 20-year-old shocked spectators everywhere when she beat legendary American swimmer Katie Ledecky in the 400-metre freestyle final.

Soon after, Ariarne added yet another Gold to her resume, winning the 200-metre freestyle and breaking a record in the process.

She ended the Games with four Olympics medals (two Golds, one Silver, and one Bronze).

Now, the superstar athlete has shed some light on what exactly was going through her head after she won her first Gold. And let's just say, her reaction was a little different to that of her coach Dean Boxall's.