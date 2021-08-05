Appearing on NovaFM's Fitzy & Wippa, Ariarne revealed that as she stood behind the blocks before her race, she could feel her heart beating but her mind was relatively blank.
"When you dive in the pool, your body just kind of instinctively knows what to do."
She went on to say that when she saw her name next to the number one on the scoreboard, what she had just achieved didn't really sink in.
WATCH: Cathy Freeman wins the 400m Final at the Sydney 2000 Olympics (Article continues after video)
"It just kind of felt like I’d won another race," the 20-year-old said.
Above all else, Ariarne said that winning was mostly a relief considering all the training that went into her Gold Medal swim.
"It’s one thing to be swimming fast in the lead-up but it’s tough to be able to do it when it matters."
During this year's Games, Ariarne's Golds weren't the only swimming highlights.
From Kaylee McKeown's record-breaking 100-metre backstroke, to Emma McKeon becoming the most successful Australian Olympian of all time, the country's swimmers have done us proud.